Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US polls: Trump keeps low profile while Biden faces doubts over candidacy

Publicly, Trump has commented little on the calls for Biden to drop out of the race and the growing uncertainty within Democratic ranks

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald TrumpPhotographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
By Stephanie Lai

Former President Donald Trump has finally learned a key rule of politics: never interrupt your enemy when he’s making a mistake.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The presumptive Republican nominee has largely disappeared from the national stage in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, clearing way for Democrats’ anxieties to overwhelm the news cycle and ratchet up political pressure on his opponent. 

Aside from a celebratory rally last Friday, Trump has largely gone silent — even canceling a planned television interview with a Virginia network, according to local outlet 13News Now. After flirting with announcing his vice presidential pick in the days before the debate, his campaign reverted to their original plans to unveil the pick closer to the Republican convention.

Trump has been rewarded by an opponent in freefall, with polls showing the Republican candidate widening his lead over the president both nationally and in swing states while Democratic lawmakers openly declare that they don’t believe their party will retain control of the White House in November.


The former president and his advisers concede they don’t know how the episode will resolve itself, and that they’re not sure how Biden withdrawing from the ticket might impact the race’s dynamics. Vice President Kamala Harris, in particular, could offer voters a younger face and offset inroads Trump has made with women, independents, and voters of color.

“I’m going to show up and I’m going to campaign whether it’s him or somebody else,” Trump said in an interview with Richmond, Virginia radio station WRVA.

But Trump’s relative self-restraint has given Republican strategists hope that he’ll be able to avoid pitfalls of his own making through the campaign’s final four months. 

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi's China proves a hard sell as officials seek investments overseas

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Lufthansa gets EU nod for $350 million stake in Italy's ITA Airways

US flag, US, united states

US ends fight against Titanic expedition, battle over future dives possible

France PM Gabriel Attal

Far-right majority can be avoided in polls, says French PM Gabriel Attal

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

Fed officials at last meeting saw price pressures in decline, minutes show


“Trump can be a disciplined messenger when he wants to be,” Republican strategist Doug Heye said in an interview. “By staying out of the spotlight — not announcing a veep pick, for instance — he keeps the very negative spotlight on Biden.”

Democrats, by contrast, have desperately tried to bring Trump’s behavior back into the headlines — to no avail. Biden’s bid to focus attention on Trump’s conduct after the Supreme Court offered a broad interpretation of presidential immunity was quickly overwhelmed by his own political woes. 

Aides at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware headquarters have said returning focus to Trump is essential as the president charts an increasingly narrow path back to competitiveness. On Wednesday, his team released a new ad arguing Trump “already led an insurrection and threatened to be a dictator.”

“We must remind people of the choice in this election,” Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in an email to staff.

Publicly, Trump has commented little on the calls for Biden to drop out of the race and the growing uncertainty within Democratic ranks, though he did express skepticism in his WRVA interview.

“If he doesn’t want that to happen, then it can’t happen because he has the votes,” Trump said on Monday. “He’s got all these delegates.”

Laying low has offered the former president other advantages. For one, his campaign has avoided spending money on costly rallies — helping to preserve a cash advantage over the president. It’s also allowed for some holiday-week golfing at Trump’s Bedminster club in New Jersey.

Trump and his top advisers have expressed skepticism that Biden would step aside, but have ratcheted up attacks on Harris and other Democrats as the clamor for the president to exit the race has grown. 

In a statement Wednesday, Trump senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles argued Democrats have purposely hid the truth of Biden’s physical and mental state. 

“President Trump will beat any Democrat on November 5th because he has a proven record,” they said, going on to call Harris a “cackling copilot.”

MAGA Inc., the political action committee supporting Trump’s bid, released a statement calling Harris the administration’s “invasion czar” — in reference to the vice president’s portfolio addressing the root causes of migration — and attacking her record on immigration and the economy.

A post-debate CNN survey released Tuesday found that Harris was polling better than Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump. While the Republican candidate led Harris 47 per cent-45 per cent, he was favored over Biden by a 49 per cent-43 per cent margin.

The National Republican Congressional Committee released an ad on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that highlighted Biden’s age and reminded voters that Harris would be next in line.

“This November: Vote Republican. Stop Kamala,” the ad read, while videos of Harris laughing played to the tune of ominous music. 

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

Global markets on alert for Biden's exit as Trump-victory trades mount

Trump Biden

US Prez debate disaster: Why there's a call for Biden to exit the race?

Hardam Tripathi

Indian-origin attorney elected alternate delegate to Republican Convention

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden

Biden's favourability numbers fall in leaked Democratic polling memo: Puck

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington

Pressure on Biden to step aside, Democrats feel powerless to replace him

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential elections US government Donald Trump USA democracy Democratic Party Convention

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon