Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Stop attack on democracy': Protesters rally against Trump, Musk across US

'Stop attack on democracy': Protesters rally against Trump, Musk across US

US protests: Protests erupted across the US as demonstrators voiced opposition to President Trump's policies, Elon Musk's influence, and Project 2025

US Protest

Participants wave placards during a political protest outside the State Capitol on February 5 in Denver. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People across several US states protested on Wednesday against President Donald Trump’s recent actions, focusing on immigration policies, changes in transgender rights, and the proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.
 
Protestors in cities such as Philadelphia, and state capitals in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and more, displayed signs criticising Trump, Elon Musk — who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — and Project 2025, a set of conservative policy proposals.
 
In Washington DC, hundreds rallied in support of USAID, which is facing shutdown under the Trump administration. This decision has caused US workers worldwide to prepare for relocations and close the agency’s decades-long mission. 
 

Also Read

Deported Indians

Latest LIVE: Plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, deported from US, lands in Ahmedabad

Donald Trump, Trump

Relief for H-1Bs, L-1s! Trump's citizenship order blocked indefinitely

Donald Trump, Trump

With Gaza rehab, Trump goes from 'America First to America Everywhere'

Panama Canal

Panama agrees to eliminate fees for US govt vessels transiting the canal

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State to skip G20 summit: 'South Africa doing bad things'

  “I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks — but it started a long time ago,” said Margaret Wilmeth, a protester from Ohio, as reported by the Associated Press. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance.”
 
The protests were organised online using the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, representing 50 protests across 50 states on one day. Social media posts encouraged participation with messages such as ‘reject fascism’ and ‘defend our democracy’.

Rising concerns over Musk’s government role

In Lansing, Michigan, protesters braved the cold weather. Catie Miglietti, from Ann Arbor, expressed concerns about Musk’s access to Treasury Department data. She held a sign depicting Musk as a puppeteer controlling Trump. “If we don't stop it and get Congress to do something, it's an attack on democracy,” Miglietti told news agency AP.
Protests also targeted Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
 
“DOGE is not legit,” read a sign in Jefferson City, Missouri, where demonstrators questioned Musk’s access to Social Security data. Some members of Congress have raised alarms about DOGE’s role in government financial systems, citing potential security risks or disruptions to programs like Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official clarified that a tech executive working with DOGE would only have “read-only access”.

US protests: Rising opposition

Since returning to office, Trump has signed several executive orders related to trade, immigration, and climate policies. As opposition has mounted, so too have protests.
 
People marched through downtown Austin, Texas, while demonstrators gathered in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta before heading to the state Capitol. In Sacramento, protesters assembled outside California’s state legislature.
In Denver, protests occurred near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation, where some individuals were detained. In Phoenix, demonstrators chanted “Deport Elon” and “no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here”.

LGBTQ+ protests in Alabama

In Alabama, hundreds protest against policies targeting LGBTQ+ individuals. On Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced plans to sign a bill recognising only two sexes, male and female. This follows Trump’s executive order mandating the federal government to define sex as strictly male or female.
 
“The president thinks he has a lot of power,” said Rev Julie Conrady, a Unitarian Universalist minister, addressing the crowd. “He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity.”
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing expects Indian, S Asian airlines to add 2,800 jets in next 20 yrs

Mexico flag, Mexico

Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats raise recession fears

DeepSeek

South Korea joins list of countries blocking DeepSeek access to ministries

PremiumMax Hollein, CEO and director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

We're very interested in Indian contemporary art: Met Director Max Hollein

sheikh hasina

'History cannot be wiped out': Sheikh Hasina after attack on father's home

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk LGBTQ protests BS Web Reports Gaza US birthright citizenship Trump tariffs BS Number Wise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon