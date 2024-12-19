Business Standard
Home / World News / US sanctions Pak's defence agency over long-range missile proliferation

US sanctions Pak's defence agency over long-range missile proliferation

United States is designating four entities for sanctions which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery

US flag, US, united states

Case filed, strict action assured: Lucknow DCP on Congress worker's death | Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) -- on charges of them contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, the State Department said.

In addition to the NDC, the three other entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise. All three are based in Karachi, while the NDC is in Islamabad.

 

The NDC has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile-testing equipment.

Thec, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the State Department said.

Akhtar and Sons Private Limited has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme. Affiliates International has facilitated procurement of missile-applicable items for the NDC and others in support of Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

More From This Section

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects hike in Chinese military activity around its borders

Apple, Apple Inc

EU intensifies demand for Apple to open up iPhone features to rivals

Donald Trump Mike Johnson

Donald Trump opposes stopgap funding, warns GOP on debt ceiling demand

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte

Want Ukraine in stronger position for peace talks with Russia: Nato leader

Donald Trump, Trump

Florida charges suspect in Trump assassination bid for crash after arrest

Rockside Enterprise has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.

All these entities "having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The NDC -- which is responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise worked to supply equipment and missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, including its long-range missile programme, Miller said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India USA

US, India mark significant progress in strengthening space cooperation

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk taps Trump's ex-aide, tech execs for staffing DOGE initiative

Joe Biden, Biden

US lawmakers urge Biden admin to stop sending military aid to Israel

US flag, US, united states

US lawmaker seeks sanctions against Bangladesh over human rights violations

US flag, US, united states

Lawsuit claims elite US universities favour wealthy students in admissions

Topics : United States Pakistan aerospace Ballistic missile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today IGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon