Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US SC lifts stay on Texas law giving police powers to arrest migrants

The battle over the Texas immigration law is one of multiple legal disputes between Texas officials and the Biden administration over how far the state can go to patrol the Texas-Mexico border

US Supreme Court

Gov. Greg Abbott has described the situation at the border as an invasion of migrants | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.
The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it's a clear violation of federal authority that would hurt international relations and create chaos in administering immigration law.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The law allows any police officer in Texas to arrest migrants for illegal entry. A judge could then order them to leave the US. Texas has argued it has a right to take action over what Texas authorities have called a crisis at the southern border.
The battle over the Texas immigration law is one of multiple legal disputes between Texas officials and the Biden administration over how far the state can go to patrol the Texas-Mexico border and prevent illegal border crossings.
Gov. Greg Abbott has described the situation at the border as an invasion of migrants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US sees drop in illegal border crossings after Mexico increases enforcement

Supreme Court blocks Texas law that allows police to arrest migrants

Pak sets up deportation centers to hold illegal migrants starting next week

10,000 migrants heading to US border daily; blames sanctions: Mexico prez

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Ganges, Brahmaputra among major river basins to feel climate change impact

International Day of Happiness 2024: It's all about importance of happiness

JPMorgan sets up dedicated sports investment banking team, appoints heads

All climate change metrics crossed records in 2023, says WMO report

Earth on brink: UN issues red alert on climate change after record heat

Topics : US Supreme Court Texas Migrants US mexico

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon