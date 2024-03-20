International Day of Happiness 2024: It's all about importance of happiness

Happiness is an integral part of our lives. It is significant in life to find something to hold on that can make us happy and let it motivate us in our lives. We are loaded with 1,000 feelings, however, happiness and hope are the ones that help us with anticipating the next day.

Finding delight in the things we do, the things we try to be and the things we anticipate assists us with seeing the existence we are going to have tomorrow. Happiness is significant for human survival as it assists us with having trust for a better tomorrow.

International Day of Happiness 2024: History

On July 12, 2012, The General Assembly of the United Nations passed a resolution to declare March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. From that point onwards, the exceptional day has been celebrated every year around the same time.

International Day of Happiness: Importance

The United Nations wrote on their official website, "It’s a day to be happy, of course! Happiness is a fundamental human goal. The United Nations General Assembly recognizes this goal and calls for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples".

International Day of Happiness focuses on highlighting the meaning of happiness in making objectives and aspirations for individuals and driving them to have a better life. It likewise promotes sustainable development, general prosperity and elimination of poverty.

International Day of Happiness: Quotes

• “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” - Dalai Lama

• “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.”– Albert Einstein

• "There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path." - Buddha

• "Happiness is a journey, not a destination." - Buddha

• "No medicine cures what happiness cannot." - Gabriel García Márquez

• "Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections." - Gerard Way.