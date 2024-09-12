Business Standard
US Treasury reports $380 billion federal budget deficit in August

US Treasury reports $380 billion federal budget deficit in August

The deficit for the first 11 months of the 2024 fiscal year reached $1.897 trillion, a 24 per cent increase from a gap of $1.525 trillion in the year-ago period

The current year's interest costs on public debt topped $1 trillion for the first time.

The US Treasury on Thursday reported a $380 billion federal budget deficit for August, a massive shift from the $89 billion surplus in August 2023 that resulted from the reversal of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.
 
The deficit for the first 11 months of the 2024 fiscal year reached $1.897 trillion, a 24 per cent increase from a gap of $1.525 trillion in the year-ago period, as the current year's interest costs on public debt topped $1 trillion for the first time, a Treasury official said.


