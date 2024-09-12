Business Standard
Home / World News / ECB cuts interest rates as growth dwindles, gives no clue of next step

ECB cuts interest rates as growth dwindles, gives no clue of next step

Economists think the most she will do is keep the door open to another cut in October by saying that all meetings, including the next one, are 'live'

ECB, European central bank, central banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Reuters FRANKFURT
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Central Bank cut interest rates again on Thursday as inflation slows and economic growth falters, but provided almost no clues to its next step, even as investors bet on steady policy easing in the months ahead.
 
The ECB lowered its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 per cent in a widely telegraphed move, following up on a similar cut in June as inflation is now within striking distance of its 2 per cent target and the domestic economy is skirting a recession.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With the cut widely expected, investor attention has already shifted to what will come next, but the ECB shed no light as it stuck to its guidance that decisions will be taken meeting by meeting, with no pre-commitment to any particular rate path.
 
 
"The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction," the ECB said in a statement. "The Governing Council is not pre-committing to a particular rate path."
 
Investor attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1245 GMT press conference, where she will be quizzed on the rate outlook and how expected rate reductions by the U.S. Federal Reserve may influence the ECB.
 
Economists think the most she will do is keep the door open to another cut in October by saying that all meetings, including the next one, are "live".
 
"Domestic inflation remains high as wages are still rising at an elevated pace," the ECB said. "However, labour cost pressures are moderating, and profits are partially buffering the impact of higher wages on inflation." More dovish ECB policymakers, mainly from the euro zone's south, have been arguing that recession risks are rising and high ECB rates are now restricting growth far more than needed, raising the risk that inflation could undershoot the target.
 

More From This Section

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately on low layoff, slow labour market

Mastercard

Mastercard to buy Recorded Future for $2.65 bn to bolster intelligence

China EV market

China warns carmakers of risks of making overseas investment: Report

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Africa's doses fall short amid Mpox spread while rich nations have plenty

covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, vaccine, pharma, pharmaceutical industry

DFC commits long-term loan of $20 mn to Panacea Biotec to expand operations

But inflation-wary hawks, who are still in a majority, say the labour market remains too hot for the ECB to sit back, and that underlying price pressures, as evidenced in stubborn services costs, raise the risk inflation could surge again.
 
New Forecasts
New economic forecasts did little to settle the debate.
 
Quarterly projections from the ECB's staff showed that growth this year will be slightly lower than forecast in June while inflation is still only seen back at target in the second half of next year.
 
That means few if any policymakers are likely to argue against further easing, with the key divide being how quickly the ECB should move.
 
Hawkish policymakers have made clear that they see quarterly rate cuts as appropriate, since key growth and wage indicators - which inform the ECB's own projections - are compiled every three months.
 
Investors are also divided, with another cut by December fully priced into financial markets but the chance of an interim move in October wavering between 30 per cent and 50 per cent.
 
Technical rate cut
With Thursday's move, the ECB's deposit rate will fell by 25 basis points to 3.5 per cent. The refinancing rate, however, was cut by a much bigger 60 basis points to 3.65 per cent in a long-flagged technical adjustment.
 
The gap between the two interest rates had been set at 50 basis points since September 2019, when the ECB was pumping stimulus into the economy to avert the threat of deflation.
 
It announced plans in March to narrow the corridor to 15 basis points from Thursday's meeting, to encourage the eventual rekindling of lending between banks.
 
Such a revival is still years away, so the ECB's move is a pre-emptive adjustment of its operating framework.
 
For now, banks are sitting on 3 trillion euros of excess liquidity which they deposit with the ECB overnight, making the deposit rate in effect its main policy instrument.
 
Over time this liquidity should dwindle, pushing banks to borrow again from the ECB at the refinancing rate, traditionally the central bank's benchmark interest rate.
Once that happens, the main rate will regain its headline status, while the narrower rate corridor should help the ECB better manage market rates.
The marginal lending rate, a rarely used instrument, was also cut by 60 basis points to 3.90 per cent.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ECB, European central bank, central banks

Inflation fell to 2.2% in Europe, clearing way for ECB's Sept rate cut

ECB, European central bank, central banks

Wait-and-see ECB boosts euro's strong comeback as King Dollar's crown slips

ECB, European central bank, central banks

ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, offers no guidance on next move

ECB, European Central Bank

ECB's next interest rate cut easy decision before choices become hard

France flag

After EU jolt, Macron's decision to snap parliamentary polls shock markets

Topics : European Central Bank ECB Rate cuts Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon