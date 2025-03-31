Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US will not get Greenland, assures PM Nielsen amid Trump's claims

US will not get Greenland, assures PM Nielsen amid Trump's claims

Trump says that the US will get Greenland.' Let me be clear: The United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide our own future, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants to annex the territory, claiming it's needed for national security purposes | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Nuuk
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The prime minister of Greenland pushed back Sunday against assertions by US President Donald Trump that America will take control of the island territory.

Greenland, a huge, resource-rich island in the Atlantic, is a self-governing territory of Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States.

Trump wants to annex the territory, claiming it's needed for national security purposes.

President Trump says that the United States will get Greenland.' Let me be clear: The United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide our own future, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post.

Nielsen's post comes a day after the US president told NBC News that military force wasn't off the table with regard to acquiring Greenland.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's promised 'Liberation Day' of tariffs coming: Here's what it means

Donald Trump, Trump

Considering ways to serve third term as president, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Trump threatens 25-50% secondary tariff on Russian oil

US President Donald Trump

S Korea, China, Japan agree to promote regional trade as Trump tariffs loom

Donald Trump, Trump

'Couldn't care less' if automakers raise prices due to tariffs, says Trump

In Saturday's interview, Trump allowed that I think there's a good possibility that we could do it without military force.

This is world peace, this is international security, he said, but added: I don't take anything off the table.

Greenland's residents and politicians have reacted with anger to Trump's repeated suggestions, with Danish leaders also pushing back.

Trump also said I don't care, when asked in the NBC interview what message this would send to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has invaded Ukraine and annexed several of its provinces in defiance of international law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Foxconn

Kathy Yang Chiu-Chin to be named Foxconn's first woman rotating CEO

Donald Trump, Trump

Rising anti-US sentiment in Europe fuels boycott of American goods

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

Massive earthquake latest blow to Thai tourism hit by safety woes

Isar Aerospace

Isar Aerospace completes first test flight of orbital launch vehicle

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga Islands, aftershocks expected

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

RR vs CSK LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon