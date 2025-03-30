Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Considering ways to serve third term as president, says Donald Trump

Considering ways to serve third term as president, says Donald Trump

There are methods which you could do it, Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News

AP West Palm Beach
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

President Donald Trump said Sunday that I'm not joking about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier against continuing to lead the country after his second term ends in early 2029.

There are methods which you could do it, Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News.

He also said it is far too early to think about it.

The 22nd Amendment, which was added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, says no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

 

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Trump if one potential avenue to a third term was having Vice President JD Vance run for the top job and then pass the baton to you.

Well, that's one, Trump responded. But there are others too. There are others.

Can you tell me another? she asked.

No, Trump replied.

Trump has mused before about serving longer than two terms before, generally with jokes to friendly audiences.

Am I allowed to run again? he said during a House Republican retreat in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump US President

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

