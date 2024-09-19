Business Standard
Home / World News / Vistra acquires remaining stake worth $3.25 bn in subsidiary Vistra Vision

Vistra acquires remaining stake worth $3.25 bn in subsidiary Vistra Vision

Vistra's shares have jumped nearly 137 per cent so far this year

Vistra

Vistra announced it would acquire the 15 per cent equity it does not already own in its subsidiary. Image: Linkedin

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US utility Vistra announced on Wednesday it would acquire the 15 per cent equity it does not already own in its subsidiary Vistra Vision for nearly $3.25 billion in cash.
 
Vistra Vision, set up last year after the parent company acquired Energy Harbour, is a subsidiary holding company that owns nuclear generation facilities with a capacity of nearly 6.4 gigawatts, the renewables and energy storage business and Vistra's retail business.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nuclear power companies such as Vistra have become top S&P 500 performers this year, as demand for clean and sustainable supply of energy from data centers, manufacturers and electric-vehicle makers has increased.
 
 
Vistra's shares have jumped nearly 137 per cent so far this year.
 
"Through this transaction we are simplifying the overall structure by acquiring the minority interest at an attractive valuation," Vistra CEO Jim Burke said.
 
The equity, currently owned by affiliates of Nuveen Asset Management and Avenue Capital Management II, would be paid off by Vistra in five installments over two years. The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31.
 

More From This Section

Pager Explosion in Lebanon

Pager, walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon: Who is targeting Hezbollah and why?

Boeing

Boeing furloughs thousands as it hunkers down for prolonged strike

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim calls for bolstering nuclear weapons after testing 2 types of missiles

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

US Fed slashes interest rates by 50 bps for the first time since 2020

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed policymakers see end-2024 policy rate at 4.4% as unemployment rises

The company also said it expects to execute at least $2.25 billion of share repurchases in 2024 and 2025 and at least another $1 billion in 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

China's failing US lobby playbook puts tech companies in jeopardy

Quad leaders

Quad is more strategically aligned, relevant than ever: White House

Vietnam flag

Vietnam's Communist Party chief Lam to meet Google, Meta in US next week

Donald Trump, Trump

India 'big abuser' of US trade ties, says Trump ahead of meeting PM Modi

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI probes suspicious packages sent to election officials in dozen states

Topics : United States nuclear power Nuclear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon