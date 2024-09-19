Vistra acquires remaining stake worth $3.25 bn in subsidiary Vistra Vision

Vistra announced it would acquire the 15 per cent equity it does not already own in its subsidiary. Image: Linkedin

US utility Vistra announced on Wednesday it would acquire the 15 per cent equity it does not already own in its subsidiary Vistra Vision for nearly $3.25 billion in cash.

Vistra Vision, set up last year after the parent company acquired Energy Harbour, is a subsidiary holding company that owns nuclear generation facilities with a capacity of nearly 6.4 gigawatts, the renewables and energy storage business and Vistra's retail business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nuclear power companies such as Vistra have become top S&P 500 performers this year, as demand for clean and sustainable supply of energy from data centers, manufacturers and electric-vehicle makers has increased.



Vistra's shares have jumped nearly 137 per cent so far this year.



"Through this transaction we are simplifying the overall structure by acquiring the minority interest at an attractive valuation," Vistra CEO Jim Burke said.



The equity, currently owned by affiliates of Nuveen Asset Management and Avenue Capital Management II, would be paid off by Vistra in five installments over two years. The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31.



The company also said it expects to execute at least $2.25 billion of share repurchases in 2024 and 2025 and at least another $1 billion in 2026.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)