Business Standard
Home / World News / Fed policymakers see end-2024 policy rate at 4.4% as unemployment rises

Fed policymakers see end-2024 policy rate at 4.4% as unemployment rises

The decision drew a dissent from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who wanted just a quarter-point cut

US Federal Reserve, Fed

The decision drew a dissent from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who wanted just a quarter-point cut Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US central bankers think they'll need to lower interest rates to a range of 4.25%-4.50% by year-end, more than they anticipated in June, as inflation approaches their 2% goal and unemployment rises.
That's according to the median of new economic projections published on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve at the end of its Sept. 17-18 meeting, at which it delivered part of that expected 100 basis-point reduction this year in the form of an initial half-of-a-percentage-point cut.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Fed's target range for its short-term borrowing benchmark is now 4.75%-5.00%, and the projections imply policymakers expect quarter-point rate cuts at each of the last two meetings this year, in November and December.
 
By the end of 2025, policymakers anticipate a policy rate of 3.4%, according to the median of their projections, implying an additional four quarter-of-a-percentage-point cuts next year. The policy rate was seen at 2.9% at the end of both 2026 and 2027, reflecting an arrival to what the median Fed policymaker now sees as a neutral rate.
In June, the last time the Fed released quarterly projections, the median US central banker anticipated just one quarter-point reduction in all of 2024. Since then, inflation eased from what had been unexpectedly strong readings early in the year.
At the same time, the unemployment rate, now 4.2%, is more than half a percentage point higher than it was when the Fed began its year-and-a-half-long rate-hike campaign in March of 2022. The Fed on Wednesday said it decided to cut rates in light of progress toward its inflation goal and with the risks to both its mandates now "roughly in balance."
The decision drew a dissent from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who wanted just a quarter-point cut.

More From This Section

Heavy rainfall rainfall

Severe flooding across globe linked to climate-fueled rain storms

Brad Smith, Microsoft President

Microsoft prez warns of possible meddling in final 48 hours of US elections

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris hits Trump's promise of mass deportations as former head rallies

Elon Musk, X

X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users with change to server access

US China flag, US-China flag

China's failing US lobby playbook puts tech companies in jeopardy

The projections, which represent individual policymakers' views rather than an agreed consensus, show two of the Fed's 19 policymakers felt the Fed should not cut rates any further this year, and seven thought only one rate cut of a quarter-of-a-percentage point would be necessary.
On the other end of the spectrum, just one policymaker anticipates more rate cuts this year than the median view.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

global stocks

Asian stocks and dollar gain as Fed Reserve charts 'soft landing' path

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

US Fed cuts 50 bps rate: Here're key takeaways from Jerome Powell statement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Fed's bold move reshapes policy horizon for counterparts around the world

Wall Street

Wall Street rallies after Federal Reserve cuts interest rates 50 bps

Ray Dalio, Bridgewater's Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio downplays next US Fed move as investors flag China risks

Topics : US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Policy rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon