Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / We are united by our shared vision for America's future, says Harris

We are united by our shared vision for America's future, says Harris

Harris received thunderous applause from the thousands of Democratic Party members at the United Centre

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

This November we will come together and declare with one voice, said Kamala Harris. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chicago
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Americans are united by their shared vision for the future of the country, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday, making a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention here in this windy city.
Looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here united by our shared vision for the future of our country, Harris, 59, said amidst cheers from thousands of Democratic Party members gathered from across the country for the Democratic National Convention.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith guided by our love for the country knowing we have so much more in common than what separates us, she said.
On Thursday, Harris would deliver the acceptance speech of her being the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party in the November general elections. Former president Donald Trump is her opponent from the Republican party.
I want to kick us of by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden. Joe thank you for your historic leadership and lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you, Harris said, applauding the leadership of outgoing President Joe Biden.
Harris received thunderous applause from the thousands of Democratic Party members at the United Centre.

More From This Section

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Dollar hits seven-month low on rate cut bets, Powell speech in focus

Canada flag, Canada

Canada tells rail companies, union to work harder to avert stoppage

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system

Belarus deploys more air troops, aircraft to its border with Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pledges to put an end to pollution rule, Nippon-US steel merger

Mpox outbreak

Mpox outbreak spreads in Africa with Burundi reporting 100 cases: WHO

Incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for the White House last month and backed Harris for the post. She soon received endorsements from former president Barack Obama and gathered sufficient delegate votes to be finalised as the party's presidential nominee.
Harris has now become the first-ever woman of colour and also the first-ever Indian-American to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.
Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton on Monday said Vice President Kamala Harris has the character, experience and vision to lead the United States forward.
Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward, the 76-year-old, who unsuccessfully contested against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said at the Democratic National Convention.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden to urge Democrats to unite behind VP Harris on day one of DNC

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago; Biden to deliver remarks

Democrats, Biden, Harris, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Democrats set to approve party platform without Harris' candidacy update

Donald Trump, Trump

Harris, Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in US prez race

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer, challenge Harris, Biden

Topics : Kamala Harris US presidential election US Presidential poll United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon