close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

White House national security adviser meets Saudi prince amid tensions

US President Joe Biden's top national security aide met Sunday night with Saudi Arabia's crown prince amid long-standing tensions between the White House and the kingdom

AP Dubai
White House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden's top national security aide met Sunday night with Saudi Arabia's crown prince amid long-standing tensions between the White House and the kingdom.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency acknowledged the meeting between Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city now at the heart of seaborne evacuations from the fighting in Sudan.

The state news report said only that the men reviewed strategic relations in a meeting that included other American officials.

Later, Sullivan took part in a meeting with the crown prince and Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser of the neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

The White House did not immediately acknowledge the meeting or provide a readout about them. Saudi state media did not immediately publish either video or photographs of the meeting as well.

Biden campaigned on a promise to make Saudi Arabia a pariah after the 2018 slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. US intelligence agencies believe the killing came at the crown prince's orders, though Riyadh denies it. However, Biden did make a trip to the kingdom last July as the US sought the kingdom's assistance on keeping energy prices under control as Russia's war on Ukraine rages on.

Also Read

US court dismisses lawsuit against Saudi prince over journalist's killing

US prez Joe Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Trump's company strikes new overseas deal, raises old ethics issue

Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor Allen shooting victims

Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Pakistan govt reassures China on security as terror attacks increase

IMF team flags risks to Bangladesh economy as reserves fall further

In the time since, Biden vowed there would be consequences over oil production cuts by OPEC+, a group that includes Russia. The benchmark Brent crude now sits at USD 75 a barrel as global markets remain concerned about nations making interest rate hikes to combat inflation and US banks face turmoil.

For its part, Saudi Arabia has sought a detente with Iran after years of tensions, even as US sanctions remain imposed on Tehran as its nuclear program rapidly advances. That could help see an end to a Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen's war. The kingdom also has played a role in bringing Syria back into the Arab League as the US and others remain opposed to President Bashar Assad's rule amid that country's long war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : White House Saudi Arabia

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs
6 min read

Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

Victory Day military parade in Moscow
4 min read

Raje, 2 other BJP leaders helped save my govt during 2020 rebellion: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Delhi records 119 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 5.5%

Coronavirus
2 min read

Arab League to readmit Syria after more than a decade of isolation

Syria, Syria flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries

Chart
4 min read

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Mass shootings
4 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Chinese users of Binance, FTX show holes in Beijing's cryptocurrency ban

Cryptocurrency
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon