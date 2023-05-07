Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal



Elsewhere, Ukrainian and Russian media reported explosions across Russian-occupied Crimea, and Russia's defence ministry said its air defences had detected and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight. Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.



But in an audio message posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday, he said: "We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off (from supplies) will be deployed." A spokesman for Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment after Prigozhin's latest statement. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said on Friday that his fighters, who have spearheaded a months-long assault on Bakhmut, would pull out after being starved of ammunition and suffering "useless and unjustified" losses as a result.



On the Ukrainian side, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraineâ€™s eastern command, said in response to Reuters questions about Prigozhin's comments that Russian forces have "more than enough" ammunition. Russian officials have repeatedly sought to allay concerns that their forces on the front line have not received adequate supplies. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, referring to the Russian army as a whole, that they had "received the sufficient amount of ammunition" to effectively inflict damage on enemy forces.

"Four hundred eighty-nine artillery strikes over the past 24 hours in the area around Bakhmut “is that an ammunition hunger?” He said Prigozhin’s s comments are aimed at distracting from the heavy losses Wagner has taken by throwing so many troops into battle.



The battle for Bakhmut has been the most intense of the conflict, costing thousands of lives on both sides in months of grinding warfare. Prigozhin’s s threat to pull out of Bakhmut highlights the pressure Russian forces are under as Ukraine makes its final preparations for a counteroffensive backed by thousands of Western-donated armoured vehicles and freshly trained troops.



EVACUATION Ukrainian troops have been pushed back in recent weeks but have clung on in the city to inflict as many Russian losses as possible ahead of Kyiv's planned big push against the invading forces along the 1,000-km (620-mile) front line.



In its morning update, Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces were evacuating local Russian passport-holders to the port city of Berdyansk and the town of Prymorsk, both on the coast of the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that Russian forces were evacuating residents from the town that serves the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.



Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told local television on Sunday morning that six of those missiles had been fired at Ukraine overnight but none had hit its target. In Mykolaiv, governor Vitaliy Kim said in a social media post that a building and territory belonging to an unspecified enterprise were damaged overnight after Russian long-range bombers targeted his southern region with five Kh-22 cruise missiles.



Russian forces have stepped up their long-range missile strikes on civilian and infrastructure targets in recent days. In the eastern Kharkiv region, at least five people were injured after an S-300 missile struck a car park in the city of Balakliya, governor Oleh Synyehubov said.



Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones over the peninsula, with Russian air defence shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol. The overnight strikes coincided with Ukrainian and Russian media reports of multiple explosions across Russian-occupied Crimea.



Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying enemy infrastructure is preparation for a planned ground assault. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

In the southern city of Kherson, which Ukraine liberated last November but which has been under constant Russian attack, six people were killed over the past 24 hours in a variety of strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

