Won't do business with countries that don't accept back migrants: Trump

Won't do business with countries that don't accept back migrants: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump outlines aggressive immigration policy, promises mass deportation using military force, trade sanctions on uncooperative nations

President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

The United States will not do business with countries that refuse to negotiate agreements to take back deported migrants, President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue. During the interaction, Trump detailed plans for a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, a central theme of his re-election campaign.
 
Trump, named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for the second time, described his vision for reshaping immigration enforcement, which includes using military force and imposing economic penalties on nations that refuse to accept deported migrants.
 

Sanctions on countries rejecting migrants

When asked what actions he would take if countries resisted talks on repatriating migrants, Trump warned that the US would stop trade and impose steep tariffs on uncooperative nations.
 
 
“If they don’t take them back, we won’t do business with those countries, and we will tariff those countries very substantially. When they send products in, they will have substantial tariffs, and it’s going to make it very hard for them to do business with us,” Trump said.
 
While expressing a preference for swift deportations to avoid long-term detention, he did not rule out constructing camps if necessary. “Whatever it takes to get them out,” he remarked.
 

Allies not exempt from sanctions

Responding to questions about Tulsi Gabbard’s support of Russia and Syria, Trump clarified that even allies would not be immune to sanctions. “I’m for this country, I’m not for other countries,” he emphasised.
 
Pointing to his history of imposing sanctions on Russia despite being known to get along with its leader Vladimir Putin, Trump said he would act similarly with other nations. He also reiterated plans to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on Canada and Mexico, accusing them of allowing illegal migrants and drugs like fentanyl into the US.

Military force on immigration

Addressing criticism over his proposed use of the military for domestic immigration enforcement, Trump argued that the influx of undocumented migrants constitutes an “invasion.”
 
While acknowledging legal limitations under the Posse Comitatus Act, Trump said, “I’ll go up to the maximum level of what the law allows.” He also confirmed that law enforcement agencies, including the National Guard, would be mobilised to assist in the deportation effort.
 

Largest deportation operation in US history

Trump’s campaign has focused on reversing immigration policies from the Biden administration. He highlighted the appointment of Tom Homan as “border czar” to oversee what he described as the “largest deportation operation in US history.”
 
Trump’s inauguration as US president is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2025.
 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

