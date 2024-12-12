LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petitions on provisions of Places of Worship Act
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid the raging controversy over suits seeking surveys of mosques and dargahs, the Supreme Court will hear a bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The act states that the nature of all places of worship, except the one in Ayodhya that was then under litigation, shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947. Ghosh, speaking about the INDIA alliance, stressed that Banerjee's goal is to build a coalition capable of challenging the BJP's dominance."Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she is not interested in any 'chair' in Delhi. She is interested in building an alternative platform which can defeat the BJP," Ghosh said. He added that the TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, had successfully defeated the BJP in West Bengal and that in Jharkhand, the JMM had achieved the same feat under Hemant Soren. "Congress should do a self-analysis on why they failed in Haryana, Maharashtra and Lok Sabha elections..." Ghosh added.
Rejecting the opposition-led impeachment attempts against him and investigations into last week's move, South Korea's president defended his martial law decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges. Yoon's December 3 martial law decree has generated political chaos and protests calling for his ouster. I will fight to the end, to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country's government and disrupting the nation's constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea, Yoon said. Yoon said his martial law introduction was meant to defend the county's liberal democracy and constitutional order in the face of the liberal opposition party, which he says has paralysed state affairs and threatened the constitution.
10:04 AM
78 Bangladeshis to be repatriated to their country: Odisha Police
The Odisha Police have decided to repatriate 78 Bangladeshis, who were apprehended by coast guard personnel for allegedly entering into Indian territorial waters, to their country, an officer said. The decision was taken after several verifications of the foreigners revealed that they were Bangladeshi fishermen, Paradip Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Jena said on Wednesday.
9:43 AM
Five-year old who fell into borewell dies in Rajasthan
Five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, lost the battle for life. He was taken out of the borewell last night after more than 55-hour-long rescue operation and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead.
9:40 AM
Weeks after SC's order on 'bulldozer justice,' UP officials demolish illegal encroachments in Sambhal
Sub-divisional officer Santosh Tripathi (SDO) said that the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department and police demolished illegal encroachments in Sambhal. Few residents had even made such encroachments that "the electricity pole was inside their house," he claimed. "A few are involved in electricity theft without having connection and proper meter. There was an older mechanical meter inside, that is being taken out. Action is being taken to remove the encroachment," Tripathi said.
9:30 AM
History will never forgive those not allowing level playing field: Sibal after Oppn's move against Dhankar
In a first, parties of the opposition INDIA bloc spearheaded by the Congress on Tuesday submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha for moving a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, accusing him of being "extremely partisan" in his role as the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament. With the opposition seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said history will never forgive those who do not allow a level playing field in the functioning of the House.
9:21 AM
Soldier shoots himself dead in J-K's Rajouri
In an apparent case of suicide, an Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Havaldar Indesh Kumar was on sentry duty inside his camp at the Anjanwali village in the Manjakote area when he fatally shot himself late Tuesday, the officials said.
8:50 AM
Palestinians urge support for UN resolutions demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire
The Palestinians urged UN member nations to support resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and backing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees that Israel has moved to ban. The 193 nations in the UN General Assembly would vote on Wednesday after two days of speeches overwhelmingly calling for an end to the 14-month war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. Israel and its close ally, the United States, are in a minority that has spoken against the resolutions.
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:56 AM IST