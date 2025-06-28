Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / World Bank grants $50 million to improve Sri Lanka's education system

World Bank grants $50 million to improve Sri Lanka's education system

The World Bank said the additional funding will focus on underserved schools, including those in the plantation communities and those supporting children with special needs

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

The World Bank has approved a new $50 million additional financing package for Sri Lanka through its ongoing General Education Modernisation Project, which would benefit an estimated 5,00,000 students and 1,50,000 teachers.

In a press release on Friday, the World Bank said the additional funding will help keep vital education reforms on track, improve teaching quality, upgrade school facilities, and enhance student well-being.

The World Bank said the additional funding will focus on underserved schools, including those in the plantation communities and those supporting children with special needs.

Schools across all nine provinces, regardless of grade level, are expected to benefit from this support, the press release said.

 

This support is about making sure every child in Sri Lanka has the chance to learn in a safe, inclusive environment and that every teacher has the tools they need to help their students thrive, said David Sislen, World Bank Divisional Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

We are excited to be working with Sri Lanka to help students and teachers reach their full potential, he added.

The additional financing will support the improvement of teacher effectiveness by modernising pre-service teacher education and continuing teacher development, with a strong focus on digital learning, the release said.

Harsha Aturupane, World Bank Lead Economist and Task Team Leader, said the additional funds will be utilised to benefit children in rural and estate areas, with special emphasis on female students.

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Education, along with the provincial education authorities.

Topics : World Bank Group sri lanka Education ministry

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

