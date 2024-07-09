Yet to take a call on VP pick, likely announcement this week: Trump

Trump said his running mate would be “a person that can do a fantastic job as president” as well as “somebody that helps you get elected, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” (Photo: Bloomberg)

By Hadriana Lowenkron



Donald Trump said he has yet to make a final decision on who his vice presidential pick will be but plans to make an announcement in the coming week.

Donald Trump said he has yet to make a final decision on who his vice presidential pick will be but plans to make an announcement in the coming week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “It could even be during the convention that we’d do it. I’d love to do it during the convention,” Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Monday night, referring to the Republican National Convention which begins July 15 in Milwaukee.





Trump said his running mate would be “a person that can do a fantastic job as president” as well as “somebody that helps you get elected, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” “I think it would be a very interesting build up and important for the convention. It will make it even more exciting,” he added.

He added that Senators JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum were under consideration, in response to a question from Hannity, who floated those names.

The former president has repeatedly drawn out the vice presidential selection process, which has ginned up intrigue and speculation around the decision. Last month, he told reporters he had made up his mind about who would be VP but hadn’t told that person.

Trump will have to make a decision by next week when delegates at the convention will officially nominate Trump and his yet-to-be-named running mate to the party’s presidential ticket.

Mike Pence, who served as vice president during Trump’s first term, has declined to endorse his former boss. He has sternly rebuked Trump over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, where rioters called for Pence to be hung.