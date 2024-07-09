From terrible bosses to boring jobs: Chinese youth 'sell' work woes online

In a new trend, young people in China are turning to second-hand e-commerce platforms to ‘sell’ their jobs, bosses, or colleagues. The aim: To metaphorically wash off the dreaded ‘work smell’, reported the South China Morning Post.

The ‘work smell’ refers to the mental and physical exhaustion that clings to workers after a long day. It conjures images of sweaty subway rides, lingering cigarette smoke, and the aroma of an iced Americano. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Listing frustrations on Xianyu

On Alibaba’s second-hand platform, Xianyu, users are playfully listing their jobs and colleagues to alleviate work stress and shed the ‘work smell’. A recent search by the South China Morning Post uncovered over 500 posts selling ‘annoying jobs’, ‘terrible bosses’, and ‘hated colleagues’, with prices ranging from 2 yuan (Rs 22) to 80,000 yuan (Rs 918,277).



One enterprising seller from central China listed her job for 8,000 yuan (Rs 91,827), saying: “Because I really don’t want to wake up early anymore! This job pays 3,000 yuan (Rs 34,439) a month, so you can recoup your investment in three months.”

Creative ways to vent work frustrations



In Beijing, another seller offered a sarcastic colleague for 3,999 yuan (Rs 45,908), promising: “I can teach you how to deal with this colleague and offer 10 tips to avoid being the scapegoat at work.”



Another post listed a ‘terrible boss’ for 500 yuan (Rs 5,739), highlighting the clash of personalities and frequent criticisms leading to significant mental stress.



One inventive seller from Beijing even listed a project document needing completion for 10 yuan (Rs 114), providing a glimpse into the creative ways people vent their frustrations.

No real transactions



However, these quirky listings do not lead to real transactions. Sellers typically cancel the deal or refuse the purchase attempt after someone buys the ‘product’. One anonymous seller shared: “Someone did pay before, but I offered a refund and deleted the listing. This is just my way of venting, not actually selling anyone.”



She added: “I saw many people selling their jobs on Xianyu, and I thought it was interesting. Selling my job that has no weekends for just 9.9 yuan (Rs 113) feels like a small act of revenge.”

Legal and privacy concerns



As the trend gained traction, Xianyu issued a statement on Weibo, warning that selling people without their consent is illegal. Liu Yan, a lawyer from Hunan United Pioneer Law Firm, emphasised: “If personal information – such as names, ID numbers, home addresses, and contact numbers – is publicly disclosed without consent, it constitutes an invasion of privacy and may be illegal.”

In China, disclosing others’ private information without permission can result in fines or detention for up to 10 days.

How did social media react to this trend?

This playful trend is part of a broader movement among young Chinese to push back against the country’s intense work culture, seeking a healthier work-life balance to safeguard their physical and mental health.