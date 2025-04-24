Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Zelenskyy prolonging war by resisting calls to cede Crimea to Russia: Trump

Zelenskyy prolonging war by resisting calls to cede Crimea to Russia: Trump

During similar talks last week in Paris, US officials presented a proposal that included allowing Russia to keep control of occupied Ukrainian territory as part of a deal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. | File Photo

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying the Ukrainian leader is prolonging the "killing field" after he pushed back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part a potential peace plan.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday ruled out the idea of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as part of any agreement before high-level talks set for Wednesday in London among US, European and Ukrainian officials. There is nothing to talk about it is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyy said.

During similar talks last week in Paris, US officials presented a proposal that included allowing Russia to keep control of occupied Ukrainian territory as part of a deal, according to a European official familiar with the matter who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoken on the condition of anonymity.

 

This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates
