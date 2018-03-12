Business Standard Insurance Round Table 2018
Business Standard Insurance Round Table 2018
-
CHEMICAL ››
TUV SUD elevates Niranjan Nadkarni to lead business of newly formed region
He will be responsible for the strategic growth of South & SE Asia, Middle East & Africa region
-
PLASTIC & POLYMER ››
Kaneka Corp buys US formulated advanced resin supplier Applied Poleramic
With this, Kaneka makes a full-scale entry into aerospace market
-
PHARMA ››
Sluggish growth in US, demonetisation & GST slow down pharma market
Aggregate revenues of 21 leading firms grew by 7.4% in FY2017 compared to 10.1% in FY2016, says ICRA
-
MANUFACTURING ››
Leveraging IoT to travel on the GST highway
Technology & IoT will play a major role for logistics industry in the GST regime
CHEMICALS
-
Addressing the NDC implementation challenge to mitigate climate change
Governments, think-tanks, industry & academia will have to work together to surmount this challenge
-
Umicore opens facility for electronic chemicals in Germany
-
Contract farming will give a boost to Indian agriculture: Ankur Aggarwal
-
Clariant builds R&D unit to tackle agricultural challenges» More
Manufacturing
-
DHL Express expands Delhi Gateway, doubling India's export capacity
Capacity raised to handle 10 mn shipments per annum; Import clearance capacity up by 60%
-
Piramal Finance to invest Rs 485 crore in Apollo LogiSolutions
-
"Solar-powered DC devices may become the order of the day in future"
-
How to take advantage of digital disruption to accelerate business growth?» More
PHARMACEUTICALS
-
Sun Pharma and NIV join forces to fight zika, chikungunya & dengue
National Institute of Virology to receive Sun Pharma's drug molecules for testing against 3 diseases
-
US FDA approves Natco Pharma's anti-cancer drug azacitidine
-
Worldwide drug sales to hit $ 1.06 trillion in 2022: Study
-
WR Grace inks pact with Valliscor for fluorinated intermediates» More
PLASTICS & POLYMERS
-
The ripple effect in the Indian auto industry
Will more MNC carmakers follow the footsteps of GM, which has decided to stop retailing in India?
-
NABCB selects TUV SUD to certify packaging materials for medicinal products
-
Reliance opens research centre for polymer applications at Vadodara
-
Chemistry: An enabler to solve challenges of urbanisation» More