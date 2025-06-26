Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Nikkei rises 1%; HDB Financial IPO in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 26, 2025: Around 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 25,293, indicating a positive start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 26, 2025: Easing Middle East tensions, Fed commentary, buzzing primary market activity, institutional flows, along with mixed global cues may influence the key benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
That said, around 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 25,293, indicating a positive start for the bourses. India’s economy remains robust despite global challenges, the RBI said in its latest ‘State of the Economy’ report. The central bank has cut the repo rate by 100 bps to 5.5 per cent since February, and a phased 100 bps CRR reduction from September 6 will inject ₹2.5 trillion in liquidity. This is expected to ease funding costs and enhance credit market transmission.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets opened on a mixed note Thursday, with investors keeping a close watch on the ongoing ceasefire developments between Israel and Iran.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.98 per cent, while the broader Topix popped 0.48 per cent. The Kospi slipped 0.51 per cent, and aASX 200 was down 0.11 per cent.
US stock futures were largely unchanged. S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures all hovered near the flatline.
On Capitol Hill, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained a cautious tone on inflation and tariffs during his second day of testimony. While not committing to a timeline for interest rate cuts, Powell reiterated that rate reductions could be considered if inflation proves to be transitory — a stance he also took during his earlier testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. This comes amid mounting pressure from President Donald Trump for the Fed to ease rates.
Overnight in the US, equities saw modest moves. The S&P 500 ended just below the flatline at 6,092.16 as investors assessed its chances of revisiting record highs. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31 per cent to close at 19,973.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.25 per cent to settle at 42,982.43.
Investors now await US Q1 GDP price index final figures, along with jobless claims data.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,306.10 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,018.14 crore on June 25. Also Read: DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25
IPO today
HDB Financial Services IPO (Mainline), Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO (Mainline), Rama Telecom IPO (SME), Suntech Infra IPO (SME), Supertech EV IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription.
Globe Civil Project IPO (Mainline), Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO (Mainline), Kalpataru IPO (Mainline), Icon Facilitators IPO (SME), Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge IPO (SME) and Abram Foods IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription, while AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO (SME) will enter Day 4.
Commodity corner
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of key US economic data, while the ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued to dampen safe-haven demand.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 per cent to $3,327.91 per ounce, recovering slightly after hitting a more than two-week low in the previous session. However, US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to settle at $3,343.10.
Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded after earlier declines sparked by the Iran-Israel truce. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.85 per cent to close at $64.92 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8 per cent, ending the session at $67.68 per barrel.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JioHotstar nears Netflix with 300 mn subscribers after IPL 2025 surge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JioHotstar has reached 300 million subscribers, driven by massive reach and viewership numbers during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a report by JioStar.
With this, it has inched close to Netflix. In 2024, the US-based global streaming platform present in over 190 countries, had about 301.63 million subscribers, according to the data compiled by Statista. In comparison, Amazon Prime Video has over 200 million Prime members (some countries have Prime Video services bundled with their Prime membership, while in some regions Prime Video exists as a standalone video service, which is not included under Prime membership). READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, June 26: Vi, HUL, JSW Steel, BSE, PB Fintech, Ceat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea: The telecom company is in talks with lenders to borrow about $2.9 billion in loans to bolster its network and compete better with large rivals, according to a Bloomberg report. The State Bank of India will likely lead a consortium of lenders, and the debt is expected to be a mix of domestic and foreign loans with a tenor of about 10 years.
Jio Financial Services: The company said it has infused ₹190 crore in its payments bank subsidiary. It has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹190 crore.
Hindustan Unilever: The Magnum Ice Cream Company HoldCo 1 Netherlands B.V. has agreed to acquire 61.9 per cent of Kwality Wall’s (India) (KWI) from the Unilever Group, HUL said in a stock exchange filing. Magnum HoldCo will be required to make an open offer to the public shareholders of KWI for additional shares. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, which has been losing market share in the small-commercial-vehicle (SCV) segment, plans to roll out a new diesel version of its popular brand Ace that would reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for its owners.
Speaking to reporters, Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said that till 2018, the diesel Ace used to constitute almost 80 per cent of the company’s volumes. “Post-BS 6 emission norms, the technology-related costs increased and the reluctance of the customer to use the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) has suppressed that segment significantly. People went to three-wheelers (3Ws), which have lenient emission norms and the SCR (selective catalytic reduction) is not there,” he said. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharmaceutical’s European partner Philogen S.p.A has voluntarily withdrawn its marketing authorisation application for its investigational skin cancer therapy Nidlegy in the European Union (EU). The decision comes a year after the application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of locally advanced, fully resectable melanoma.
Analysts believe while this development may not have any immediate financial repercussions for Sun Pharma, it could influence the company’s long-term strategic positioning, particularly in the European and Australian markets. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL to be a deep-tech, advanced manufacturing powerhouse: Mukesh Ambani
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries (RIL), India’s largest conglomerate, is set to pivot into a deeptech and advanced manufacturing enterprise, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani said.
“In artificial intelligence, our purpose is clear: to address complex societal challenges and create wealth for the nation and its people. We don’t intend to play the high-stakes graphics processing unit game. Instead, we will focus on downstream applications. The next phase for Reliance is to become a deeptech and advanced manufacturing company,” Ambani said in an interview with McKinsey & Company. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel files review petition on SC verdict in Bhushan Power case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel filed a petition on Wednesday seeking a review of the Supreme Court (SC) order rejecting its resolution plan for debt-laden Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL).
In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said it filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on June 25, related to the judgment dated May 2.
Lenders of BPSL, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, have already filed review petitions against the judgment.
In its May 2 ruling, the SC rejected JSW Steel’s resolution plan for BPSL and ordered its liquidation. This came four years after BPSL was acquired by JSW Steel under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Plan to double projects to ₹5 trillion this year, says Nitin Gadkari
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a free-wheeling conversation in New Delhi, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari spoke with Business Standard on why elections should not matter while setting targets, his take on being seen as a future prime minister, and much more.
On being asked about construction target for this year, he said, "We have been trying to increase the target and execution but we have not been able to do it so far. We had reached 40 km per day. The ideal target for us is 100 km per day (36,500 km for the year). We are reforming policies… The true test of leadership is to convert the impossible into possible." READ MORE
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Magnum to acquire 61.9% of Kwality Wall's India from Unilever Group
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Magnum Ice Cream Company HoldCo 1 Netherlands B.V. has agreed to acquire 61.9 per cent of Kwality Wall’s (India) (KWI) from the Unilever Group, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said in a stock exchange filing.
“Magnum HoldCo has agreed to acquire all of the KWIL shares to be issued to the Unilever Group shareholders pursuant to the demerger, comprising 61.9 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of KWI,” the filing said.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of conditions outlined in the share purchase agreement. These include the successful demerger of KWI from Hindustan Unilever, the listing of KWI shares, and receipt of requisite statutory and other approvals. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia shares hit record as chipmaker again becomes world’s most valuable company
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia shares rose more than 4 per cent on Wednesday and closed at a record for the first time since January, as investors gain confidence that the company’s leadership in artificial intelligence won’t be dampened by Chinese export controls.
The stock finished at $154.31, exceeding its prior closing high of $149.43 on January 6.
Nvidia is now worth $3.77 trillion, making it the largest company in the world by market cap, slightly beating out Microsoft, one of its main customers. Apple is third at about $3 trillion.
While Nvidia remains the clear leader in graphics processing units, or GPUs, that are being used to build large language models and run AI workloads, the strength of this year’s rally is surprising given that the company has said it is locked out of the world’s second-biggest economy.
Source: CNBC
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's digital economy is primed for significant expansion: Bessemer
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s digital economy is primed for significant expansion, according to a new report released by the India practice of Bessemer Venture Partners.
Titled “Click, Watch, Shop: The Consumer Opportunity in India,” the report outlines how a convergence of technological advances, demographic shifts, and favourable policy developments over the past decade has unlocked what Bessemer estimates to be a $1 trillion digital opportunity.
The venture firm points to a “tailwind trifecta”— rapid internet penetration, a young and tech-savvy population, and supportive government reforms — as key enablers of a new generation of consumer-focused startups.
Companies such as Swiggy, Urban Company, Boldfit and Vetic have ridden this wave. They are capitalising on India’s growing appetite for on-demand services, health and wellness products, and personalised digital experiences. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Venugopal Lambu, chief executive officer (CEO) & MD of India’s sixth-largest IT services firm LTIMindtree, said the company’s ‘fit-for-future’ plan is already delivering results — evident in the first 100 days since he took over.
The highlights of this period include more than 10 town halls and over 7,000 in-person interactions with employees.
However, the most significant development, according to Lambu, has been the momentum in large deal wins.
Last month, the company announced it has signed a $450 million deal with an agribusiness customer. This is one of the largest deals bagged by the firm since the merger. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI bulletin: India's economic activity 'resilient' amid global flux
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Economic activity is holding firm in India amid a challenging global environment, and financial conditions remained conducive to facilitate an efficient transmission of interest rate cuts to the credit market, Reserve Bank of India officials said in a report on the ‘State of the Economy’ in its monthly bulletin.
The rate setting panel of the central bank has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent in quick succession between February and June. Moreover, the 100 bps cut in banks’ cash reserve ratio requirements to be implemented in phases, starting from the fortnight beginning 6 September 2025, will release primary liquidity of ₹2.5 trillion. This will reduce the cost of funds for banks, thereby facilitating monetary policy transmission to the credit market, the report noted. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dixon Technologies stock weighed down by the competition concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Increasing competition in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry is impacting valuations.
Market leader Dixon Technologies has been hit hard though it remains the leader in an industry with strong growth.
Listed players such as Kaynes Technology, Avalon Technologies, Syrma SGS Technology, Cyient DLM, Data Patterns, Dixon, and Amber Enterprises have all seen some price correction. This comes despite orders from aerospace, industrials, automotive, and infrastructure sector clients.
Increasing competition has led to investors pulling back valuations. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch monthly contracts for electricity futures and has begun registering market participants.
The exchange is also considering a later launch of ‘Contract for Difference’ (CfD) for renewable energy companies. The announcement of the launch is expected by mid-July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing.
NSE received approval from the market regulator for the launch on June 11. Similarly, the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) has also received approval from securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) to launch electricity derivatives. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDB Financial IPO subscribed 37% on Day 1; HNIs, staff lead bids
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDB Financial Services’ initial public offering (IPO) garnered 37 per cent subscription on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue.
The institutional investors subscribed about a per cent, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 76 per cent, and the retail investor portion was 30 per cent.
The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.7 times, and the one reserved for shareholders was subscribed 70 per cent.
A day earlier, the NBFC major had allotted shares worth ₹3,369 crore to anchor investors. Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, and Goldman Sachs Funds were among those applied in the anchor category. READ MORE
First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:56 AM IST