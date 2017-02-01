*Fiscal deficit at 3.4%
* Allocation under MNREGA increased to Rs 48,000 cr from Rs 38,500 cr; highest ever allocation
*Dedicated micro-irrigation fund will b set up by NABARD to achieve goal of 'Per Drop More Crop'.Initial corpus will be Rs 5,000 crore
*Mission Antyodaya to bring 1 crore households out of poverty and to make 50,000 Gram Panchayats poverty-free: FM Jaitley
*Propose to double the lending target of Pradhan Matri Mudra Yojana and set it up at Rs 2.44 lakh crore for 2017-18: FM Arun Jaitley
*Total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 is Rs 1,87,223 cr, which is 24% higher than last year
*100% village electrification will be achieved by May 1,2018
*To complete 1,00,00,000 houses by 2019 for houseless and those living in kaccha houses
*Issuance of soil health cards have gathered momentum, will setup a mini lab in krishi vigyan kendras
*Railway related state-run companies like IRCON and IRCTC to be listed on stock exchanges: FM Jaitley
Jobs
*3.5 Crore youth will be trained under Sankalp program launched by the government
Railways
*Unmanned railway level crossings to be done away with by 2020
*A new metro rail policy will be announced, this will open up new jobs for our youth
*3,500 km rail line to be commissioned in 2017-18
*By 2019 all coaches of Indian Railways will be fitted with Bio-Toilets
Tax
*34% increase in disclosure of personal income tax
* Out of 3.7 crore who filed tax returns in 2015-16, only 24 lakh persons showed income above Rs 10 lakh
*The net tax revenue grew by 17% in 2015-16
*For MSME sector: Income tax reduced to 25% with turnover upto Rs 50 crore
*Capital gains tax to be exempted, for persons holding land from which land was pooled for creation of state capital of Telangana
*3-yr period for LTCG tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years; base year indexation shifted from 1.4.1981 to 1.4.2001
*Propose to reduce existing rate of taxation of those with income between 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh from 10% to 5%
*Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore
Political Funding
*Maximum cash donation any party can receive will be Rs 2000 from one source: FM Jaitley