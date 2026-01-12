National Youth Day 2026: Modi to address young leaders today and more

Every year on January 12, India observes National Youth Day to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a well-known philosopher, spiritual guide, and a major source of inspiration for the country's youth.

In order to inspire youth by linking them to Vivekananda's teachings and promoting their active involvement in nation-building, the Indian government designated this day as National Youth Day in 1984.

National Youth Day 2026 theme

"Ignite the Self, Impact the World" is the theme for 2026, and offers a straightforward, two-step framework approach. The ways that today's youth can put Vivekananda's teachings into practice: Ignite the Self: Pay attention to your own growth.

Celebrated every year on January 12 to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's birthday, the day emphasises the ability of youth to influence the destiny of the country.

PM Modi on National Youth Day 2026

According to an official government announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the final session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 on January 12 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi at approximately 4:30 PM on this auspicious occasion.

PM Modi will engage with some 3,000 young people from all over the nation, according to the statement. There will also be young delegates from the global diaspora.

ALSO READ: SSC Calendar 2026: Check exam schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and more The release says, "Selected participants will make their final presentations to the Prime Minister across ten thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance".

History and Significance of National Youth Day

Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was a prominent follower of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and was instrumental in bringing the Indian ideas of Vedanta and Yoga to the West.

The younger generation participates in various activities related to this, including essay contests, speeches, and debates, both in schools and universities. There are also youth conferences, seminars, and workshops that emphasise social responsibility, leadership, and character development. Organisations like NCC, NSS, and youth clubs also run a number of community service initiatives.

Why is National Youth Day important for India?

India's youthful demographic dividend has huge potential because more than 65% of the population is under 35. Acknowledging this, the Indian government has created an all-encompassing ecosystem for youth empowerment that includes national service, civic engagement, skill development, entrepreneurship, health, and fitness.

This framework, which is anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and strengthened by interministerial cooperation, aims to empower young Indians as active participants in nation-building as well as beneficiaries of development. Numerous programs and campaigns that provide young people with leadership, civic engagement, and development opportunities have been used to empower youth, such as the following:

1. Youth Engagement: Across districts and institutions, platforms like MY Bharat and NSS are facilitating youth involvement in leadership, volunteering, and nation-building.

2. Employment Pipeline: Skill India, PMKVY, PM-SETU, Agnipath, and Startup India are among the flagship programs that are strengthening the routes from education to employment and entrepreneurship.