Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / National Youth Day 2026: Modi to address young leaders today and more

National Youth Day 2026: Modi to address young leaders today and more

On the Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary and National Youth Day, PM Modi will participate today in the concluding session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 at New Delhi

National Youth Day 2026

National Youth Day 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year on January 12, India observes National Youth Day to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a well-known philosopher, spiritual guide, and a major source of inspiration for the country's youth.
 
In order to inspire youth by linking them to Vivekananda's teachings and promoting their active involvement in nation-building, the Indian government designated this day as National Youth Day in 1984.

National Youth Day 2026 theme

"Ignite the Self, Impact the World" is the theme for 2026, and offers a straightforward, two-step framework approach. The ways that today's youth can put Vivekananda's teachings into practice: Ignite the Self: Pay attention to your own growth.
 
 
Celebrated every year on January 12 to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's birthday, the day emphasises the ability of youth to influence the destiny of the country.

PM Modi on National Youth Day 2026

According to an official government announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the final session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 on January 12 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi at approximately 4:30 PM on this auspicious occasion.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 164th birth anniversary

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, PM Modi

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Merz in Gujarat: What's on the agenda

PM Modi at Swabhiman Parv

Forces opposing Somnath rebuilding still active, need to defeat them: PM

India rapidly advancing towards becoming 3rd-largest economy: PM Modi

India rapidly advancing towards becoming 3rd-largest economy: PM Modi

India is also keen to seek German assistance in the semiconductor manufacturing sector

Trade, talent, tech on table as Friedrich Merz's visit begins on Mondaypremium

 
PM Modi will engage with some 3,000 young people from all over the nation, according to the statement. There will also be young delegates from the global diaspora.
 
The release says, "Selected participants will make their final presentations to the Prime Minister across ten thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance". 

History and Significance of National Youth Day

Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was a prominent follower of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and was instrumental in bringing the Indian ideas of Vedanta and Yoga to the West.
 
The younger generation participates in various activities related to this, including essay contests, speeches, and debates, both in schools and universities. There are also youth conferences, seminars, and workshops that emphasise social responsibility, leadership, and character development. Organisations like NCC, NSS, and youth clubs also run a number of community service initiatives.

Why is National Youth Day important for India?

India's youthful demographic dividend has huge potential because more than 65% of the population is under 35. Acknowledging this, the Indian government has created an all-encompassing ecosystem for youth empowerment that includes national service, civic engagement, skill development, entrepreneurship, health, and fitness.
 
This framework, which is anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and strengthened by interministerial cooperation, aims to empower young Indians as active participants in nation-building as well as beneficiaries of development. Numerous programs and campaigns that provide young people with leadership, civic engagement, and development opportunities have been used to empower youth, such as the following:
 
1.     Youth Engagement: Across districts and institutions, platforms like MY Bharat and NSS are facilitating youth involvement in leadership, volunteering, and nation-building.
 
2.     Employment Pipeline: Skill India, PMKVY, PM-SETU, Agnipath, and Startup India are among the flagship programs that are strengthening the routes from education to employment and entrepreneurship.
 
3.     Health and well-being: A comprehensive approach to young fitness, mental health, and drug-free living is highlighted by initiatives like Fit India, RKSK, and the Kashi Declaration. 
 

More From This Section

Isro

Isro's PSLV-C62 lifts off with Earth observation satellite, 14 payloads

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in India, to meet PM Modi today

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

North India reels under biting cold, dense fog as south braces for rain

Delhi Metro

Theft attempt damages signalling cables, slows Airport Line trains: DMRC

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

First India-funded Bailey Bridge opens for traffic in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech Youths youth Swami Vivekananda speech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance