Monday, January 12, 2026 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS Q3FY26 results: Revenue increases 4.9% to ₹67,087 cr, dividend declared

TCS Q3FY26 results: Revenue increases 4.9% to ₹67,087 cr, dividend declared

TCS Q3FY26 results: Revenue increases 4.9% to ₹67,087 cr, dividend declared

TCS

TCS(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday reported a 13.9 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹10,657 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) from ₹12,380 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit slipped 11.7 per cent from ₹12,075 crore.
  

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3 results: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi to announce their earnings today

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts Q3 result: Profit rises 18.28% to ₹855.78 crore

IREDA

Ireda Q3 net profit jumps 37% to ₹585 crore; loan book sees 28% rise

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra reports 12% jump in toll revenue to ₹7.54 billion in December

tanishq, jewellery, watch, titan company

Gold price surge drives Titan Q3 revenue up 40%, Tanishq leads growth

Topics : TCS Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price TodaySC on EPFOTCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today