TCS Q3FY26 results: Revenue increases 4.9% to ₹67,087 cr, dividend declared

India's largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday reported a 13.9 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹10,657 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) from ₹12,380 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit slipped 11.7 per cent from ₹12,075 crore.