Budget 2018: In first 8 months of FY18, states have gone slow on capex

Hemmed by rising expenditure on account of farm loan waivers and Pay Commission proceeds, state governments have slowed down the pace of capital expenditure in the current financial year.

An analysis of 17 state government accounts reveals that nine states have so far spent only 36 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure in the current financial year (April to November), compared with 47 per cent over the same period the previous financial year. Capex by two other states is marginally lower than last year, while only six states have spent a greater proportion of their ...