Budget 2018: Will Arun Jaitley meet power industry's Budget expectations?

- New generation capacity addition this year came predominantly from non-carbon sources (over 80% from renewables, hydro and nuclear).
- The main renewable energy sources, wind and solar, are now contracted solely viaauctions. This hasdelivered record low tariffs (Rs 2.44 per kWh for solar).
- A roadmap was announced to procureabout 110 Gw renewable energy,over coming months up to 2020. This pipeline of tenders offers a big growth opportunity for manufacturers, investors, and developers.
- New policies, from rural electrification to transport electrification, will reshape energy use and boost demand for electricity.
- Lower margins in highly competitive auctions can deter new investments, while utilities may postpone signing new PPAs if tariffs go up. This Catch-22 situation can impair a healthy growth of the renewable energy industry.
- Transmission connectivity is a fast-growing concern. Upcoming bids have fewer options of substations to which they can connect. That can drive up costs.
- Distribution utilities facing pressures of competition must invest in new technologies to reduce operating costs and cut losses.
- Stranded assets and underperforming assets need not only financial resolution but also structural and regulatory reforms.
Kameswara Rao Partner (Energy & Utilities), PwC India
Pratik Agarwal, chief executive officer Sterlite Power
