Explained: What is Trump's Gaza Peace Board and who are its members

India has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his proposed “Board of Peace”, a new international body aimed at resolving global conflicts, starting with Gaza. The initiative is part of the next phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and is expected to play a major role in Gaza’s post-war future.

What is the Gaza Peace Board?

The “Board of Peace” is an international body unveiled by Trump as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The ceasefire was signed by both sides in October 2025 and later endorsed by the United Nations Security Council in November 2025.

The board is expected to oversee Gaza’s rebuilding process, governance framework, investments and mobilisation of capital in the war-hit region. While it begins with Gaza, Trump has indicated that the board could later be expanded to handle other global conflicts.

Why has India been invited to join?

India is among around 60 countries that have received invitations from Trump to join the Board of Peace. The list also includes Pakistan, whose government has said that it would engage in international efforts related to peace and security in Gaza.

According to the US administration, the plan is to bring together influential countries and leaders to support post-war stabilisation and reconstruction in the Palestinian enclave.

How is the Board of Peace structured?

The White House has outlined a three-tier power structure for the Board of Peace.

At the top is a US-led “Board of Peace”, which includes billionaires and individuals close to Israel. This top body holds the main decision-making power.

Below it is the “Gaza Executive Board”, which will work with the Office of the High Representative and a Palestinian technocratic body.

At the third level is a Palestinian administration of technocrats known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which is meant to handle day-to-day governance during the transition period.

Who leads the Gaza transition under the board?

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been named the “High Representative for the Board of Peace”. He will oversee the transition from Hamas rule to a technocratic Palestinian administration.

This administration will be led by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority (PA). The NCAG is expected to work closely with the Gaza Executive Board during this phase, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Who are the key members of the Board of Peace?

According to the White House, the “Founding Executive Council” sits at the top of the structure and controls funding and strategy. The council is chaired by President Trump, who retains veto power.

The Executive Board includes:

• US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

• US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

• Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law

• Billionaire businessman Marc Rowan

• Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank

• Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

• Robert Gabriel Jr, Deputy National Security Adviser in the Trump administration

Trump has also invited leaders from Egypt, Turkiye, and Jordan to join the board to oversee Gaza’s post-war transition. In addition, invitations have been extended to leaders such as Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

What role will Arab countries play?

The Executive Board includes representation from Arab countries and has been tasked with helping to support governance in Gaza.

“The Board will help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza,” the White House said in a statement.

What is the $1 billion membership clause?

A draft charter sent to around 60 countries outlines strict membership terms. Countries can serve on the board for up to three years unless they make a major financial contribution.

"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," the document states.

Defending the provision, the White House said: "This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity."

What happens next?

With invitations now sent out, countries like India will need to decide whether to join the Board of Peace and under what terms. As Gaza moves into a fragile post-war phase, the board’s role —and the debates around its structure and authority —are expected to remain under close global scrutiny.

