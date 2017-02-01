CBSE won't conduct exams anymore

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in Parliament on Wednesday said that the government proposes to establish a National Testing Agency as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation to conduct all entrance examinations for higher education institutions.

This would free CBSE, and other premier institutions from these administrative responsibilities so that they can focus more on academics.

He also said that the government proposes to leverage information technology and launch the platform with at least 350 online courses.

In his Budget Speech, the Finance Minister said this will enable students to virtually attend the courses taught by the best faculty; access high-quality reading resources, participate in discussion forums; take tests and earn academic grades. Access to would be widened by linkage with DTH channels, dedicated to education.