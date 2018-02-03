Budget announcements on the farm sector: Markets, not MSP, is the focus

The announcements on the farm sector, especially the one that commits to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, which is equal to 1.5 times the cost of production—which the Swaminathan commission had recommended in 2006—raised eyebrows.

Analysts and observers are debating on how the cost of cultivation will be calculated, and whether the cost ‘A2+FL’—which includes actual expenses in cash and kind, including rent paid for leased-in land along with imputed value of family labour—will be considered or the more comprehensive cost ‘C2’, which includes imputed rent for the owned land, interest on owned fixed capital, and imputed value of wages to labour will be considered to calculate the



Government officials we spoke to made it clear that ‘A2+FL’ has been considered as the cost inherent in the announcement. With most crops having close to 30% over and above the cost of production already, experts and farmer leaders opine that the commitment would not matter much.



Rather, it is the ramping up agricultural market infrastructure not just in the crops domain, but animal husbandry and fisheries too, in a bid to enhance the value of agricultural produce that the 2018-19 provides for the distressed farm sector. Reinvigorating rural primary markets as GrAMs—Gramin Agriculture Markets—as aggregating centres, which follows directly from recommendations of the committee on doubling farmers’ incomes (DFI committee), is a step in that direction.



Speaking to Business Standard on the efficacy of MSP, Raju Shetti, member of parliament and a leader of the Shetkari Sanghatana (Farmers’ Organisation) in Maharashtra said that the announcement by the finance minister is nothing but misguiding to our farmers. “It only makes sense if an of 1.5 times the C2 cost—and not A2+FL’—is not just declared, but guaranteed to all farmers”.



As the name suggests, is the minimum price required as a support to farmers at times when market price falls, and not as a direct determinant of their improved incomes. But the cost of production used to calculate the is dated, and there is no mechanism to accurately determine it real time, officials from the economics and statistics division of the ministry of agriculture said.



“The method of calculating the cost of production is still the one used decades ago. Today, for example, the cost of a nozzle to spray a fertilizer can double from Rs 50 in 2016 to Rs 100 in 2017. Who takes that cost into consideration?” said Manoj Tayade, a district president of Shetkari Sanghatana from Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.

The for 12 among 20 major crops (14 kharif and six rabi) is more than 30% over and above the cost of production for 2017-18 agricultural season (see chart 1). It was greater than a 40% margin over cost of production in the year 2016-17, according to the DFI committee report.



Secondly, gross returns over production cost—gross value of output less ‘A2+FL’ cost—for major crops in the two periods 2009-10 to 2011-12 and 2012-13 to 2014-15 have exceeded a margin of 50%, with some regional variations where margins have been low (see chart 2). They were as high as 172% for paddy in Haryana, and 114% for arhar (pigeon pea) in Madhya Pradesh, and as low as -8% for bajra (pearl millet) and -1% for urad (black gram) in Maharashtra.



“ is but a support price, but it is the market which should provide better price for Most price realisations below the are due to the supply glut in APMC mandis immediately after harvest”, an additional secretary in the agriculture department who did not wish to be named told Business Standard.



As the name itself suggests, is the minimum price required as a support to farmers at times when market price falls, and not as a direct determinant of their improved incomes, but only a part of it.

Government’s own surveys (situational assessment of agricultural households 2003 and 2013 by the national sample survey office) indicate that while incomes from cultivation grew 35% in the 2003-2013 decade, incomes from animal husbandry grew 200%.



Further, real incomes per cultivator rose 66% in the period from 2004-05 to 2011-12, while remained stagnant from 2012-13 to 2015-16, according to a paper by Ramesh Chand, member of NITI Aayog (see chart 3). Another 2016 NITI Aayog study noted that only 21% of farmers in the study sample expressed satisfaction over its implementation.



With a direct focus and funding to agriculture market infrastructure, and a 100% tax benefit to farmer producer organisations (FPO), finance minister Arun Jaitley’s farm focus in the 2018-19 points to ensuring better remunerative prices through markets and not the mechanism.



“Intermediate storage structures, aggregation centres are required to reduce the price volatility that is associated with ‘lumpiness’—or sudden increase in a small period—of supply”, the secretary added.



This is where the market infrastructure becomes instrumental in realizing better prices for The DFI committee report provides a detailed picture of the same, and draws a roadmap for establishment GrAMs announced in the

“When material value has to flow from the consumer to the farmer, physical infrastructure in between plays a big role”, Pawanexh Kohli, chief exeutive officer at the national centre for cold-chain development told Business Standard.



As one of the main contributors to the DFI report, Kohli stressed on the fact that only aggregating hubs like GrAMs will help enhance the value of harvested agricultural produce, which is left alone to the whims of supply-demand dynamics in over-regulated district mandis.



The DFI committee has recommended establishment of 70,000 GrAMs in the country, with one each for 10 villages. The announced establishment of 22,000 such markets, which will be connected by roads, electricity and the internet.

While the value of agricultural output rose by 5% in 2016-17 owing to a good monsoon, as it did in 2013-14, investment in infrastructure and farm mechanization—represented by the ratio of capital formation to output—reduced from 14.1% (2012-13) and 13.7% (2013-14) in previous good monsoon years, to 11.9% in 2016-17.



“Fragmentation in farm size is not the cause of lowered farm incomes, but fragmentation in farm output is. GrAMs will prevent this output fragmentation, and be a channel for flow of market intelligence from the consumer, say a fruits retailer in Delhi, to the farmer, say a pomegranate grower in Jalna, Maharashtra”, Kohli added, underlining the importance of market infrastructure to ensure better farm incomes.



A recent study by Chand, Shivendra Srivastava and Jaspal Singh proves that in forty years from 1971 to 2011, share of agriculture in rural fell from two-third to one-third.



“The share of labour in the cost of production rose faster than the growth in value added in agriculture post 2007, and mechanization has not seen a robust development to effect substantial reduction in labour costs”, Srivastava, a professor of agriculture economics and the co-author of the aforesaid report told Business Standard.



He added that is a necessary but not a sufficient condition to ensure doubling of farmers’ incomes. “Income from livestock, crop diversification, improving farmers’ terms of trade are equally necessary”.

