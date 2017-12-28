Framework to regulate cryptocurrency soon

The government has decided to close the regulatory gaps to keep a check on cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.

According to sources, the government is likely to define cryptocurrencies and bring in a regulatory framework in the Union Budget 2018-19. The sources said the government’s expert committee on cryptocurrency headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had prepared a draft report, which talked about the definition of the digital currency and whether it would be classified as currency, capital assets or intangible assets. Earlier, the government had ...