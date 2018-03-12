Company Date Agenda

Bharti Airtel 12-03-2018 Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th day of March 2018, to consider inter-alia, enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds including by issuance of secured / unsecured, listed / unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such other similar debt instrument(s) either denominated in indian rupees or in foreign currency.For the purpose of the above and as per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from March 01, 2018 to March 14, 2018 (both days inclusive).Please take the above information on recorrd.

Caplin Point Lab 12-03-2018 Board Meeting on 12th March,2018

Colgate-Palm. 12-03-2018 The meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on March 12, 2018.

Engineers India 12-03-2018 Engineers India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 12, 2018, inter alia, to consider the declaration of interim dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.For the aforesaid purpose, the Trading Window for trading in EIL's securities shall remain closed during the period from March 02, 2018 to March 14, 2018 (both days inclusive) pursuant to the EIL's Code of Practice and Procedure for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons. The Trading Window shall re-open on March 15, 2018. Accordingly, all concerned to whom the above said code is applicable have been requested not to trade in the EIL's securities during the period of closed Trading Window.