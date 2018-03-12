JUST IN
Powered By  

Market News

Markets, Stocks, Shares

Sensex ends over 600 points higher, Nifty above 10,400 mark on global cues

morgan stanley

India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors shuts joint venture with U.S. partner Polaris

RANA B GUPTA, US donald Trump, global market, US president, Trump,India Equities at Manulife Asset Management, import tariff,tariffs on steel and aluminium ,S gross domestic product , GDP, indian economy,price to earnings , PE, market volatility, PE

Market returns will be interplay of profit growth, PE ratio: Rana B Gupta

World stocks hit two-week high, Europe surges on 'Goldilocks' US job report

Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'

Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows

IT shares in focus; Tech Mahindra, Mastek hits fresh 52-week high

Aarti Drugs falls 6% as Tarapur unit impacted by explosion

Shrimp exporting companies fall up to 8% after US hikes anti-dumping duty

PSU banks lost Rs 900-billion market-cap in one month post PNB scam

Deutsche Bank values asset management at up to 7.2 billion euros in IPO

British officials told Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019: Report

S&P sued in Aus for A$190 mn for 'weakening ratings model to win business'

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(610.80)

 33917.94
HIGH

33962.48

 LOW

33468.16

 PREVIOUS

33307.14
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(194.55)

 10421.40
HIGH

10433.65

 LOW

10295.45

 PREVIOUS

10226.85
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bharti Airtel 12-03-2018 Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th day of March 2018, to consider inter-alia, enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds including by issuance of secured / unsecured, listed / unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such other similar debt instrument(s) either denominated in indian rupees or in foreign currency.For the purpose of the above and as per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from March 01, 2018 to March 14, 2018 (both days inclusive).Please take the above information on recorrd.
Caplin Point Lab 12-03-2018 Board Meeting on 12th March,2018
Colgate-Palm. 12-03-2018 The meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on March 12, 2018.
Engineers India 12-03-2018 Engineers India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 12, 2018, inter alia, to consider the declaration of interim dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.For the aforesaid purpose, the Trading Window for trading in EIL's securities shall remain closed during the period from March 02, 2018 to March 14, 2018 (both days inclusive) pursuant to the EIL's Code of Practice and Procedure for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons. The Trading Window shall re-open on March 15, 2018. Accordingly, all concerned to whom the above said code is applicable have been requested not to trade in the EIL's securities during the period of closed Trading Window.
Jainco Projects 12-03-2018 Please take a note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Monday, 12th of March, 2018 at 4.00 P.M. inter-alia, to consider the matter relating to voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of Jainco Projects (India) Limited. from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.You are requested to please take on record the above said information for your reference and further needful.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude oil 4037.00 3903.00 134.00 3.43%
Crude Oil Mini 4037.00 3903.00 134.00 3.43%
Black Pepper 40500.00 39250.00 1250.00 3.18%
Nickel 892.20 868.10 24.10 2.78%
Nickel Mini 892.20 868.10 24.10 2.78%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AMBER 338.40 0.11 -
PARAS PETRO 0.00 -1.91 -
METALFORGE 79.62 -136.91 -
STOVAC IND. 52.67 5.46 -
CASTEXTECH 125.65 -392.79 -
RAIN 3144.79 318.38 26.77
JAIBALA IND 579.08 -68.44 -
ISMT LTD 338.26 -63.26 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/03 Centrum Broking Accumulate 371 Ahluwalia Contr.
09/03 Centrum Broking Neutral 83 Pennar Engg.Bld.
09/03 Centrum Broking Neutral 82 Praj Inds.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4125 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2017 1,980,724.17 487,050.93 117,160.27
Dec 2016 1,780,661.79 482,449.59 114,645.53
% chg 11.24 0.95 2.19
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/03 GALAXYSURF
13/03 LAKSHMI PREC
16/03 ORCHIDPHAR
23/03 ATUL LTD.
27/04 MAHINDRALIFE
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Bharat Dynamics Ltd 413-428 13/03/2018 15/03/2018
Advitiya Trade India Ltd 15 14/03/2018 16/03/2018
Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd 18 14/03/2018 16/03/2018
Bandhan Bank Ltd 370-375 15/03/2018 19/03/2018
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 1215-1240 16/03/2018 20/03/2018
> More on Upcoming IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
H.G. Infra Engg. 270 267.05 Mar 09,2018
Aster DM Health. 190 145.85 Feb 26,2018
Focus Suites Sol 18 32.00 Feb 09,2018
Medico Remedies 100 98.95 Feb 08,2018
Galaxy Surfact. 1480 1501.00 Feb 08,2018
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Reliance Arbitrage Advantage Fund - Direct... 18.24 2.11 7.03 7.29
BNP Paribas Enhanced Arbitrage Fund - Dir (G) 10.86 1.43 6.95 -
L&T Arbitrage Opportunities Fund - Direct (G) 13.06 1.79 6.95 7.19
AXIS Enhanced Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G) 12.98 1.91 6.92 7.30
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G) 13.15 1.77 6.83 7.23
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME