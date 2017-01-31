Budget
PM Modi dismisses opposition's criticism of an early Budget
Business Standard

Infographic: Economic Survey points to macroeconomic challenges

The Economic Survey 2016-17 underscores the need to re-establish private investment and exports

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

The Economic Survey 2016-17 underscores the need to re-establish private investment and exports as the major drivers of growth and reduce reliance on government and private consumption. Addressing the over-indebted companies  and bad-loan encumbered public sector banks will be vital.

