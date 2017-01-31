Economic Survey 2016-17 underscores the need to re-establish private investment and exports as the major drivers of growth and reduce reliance on government and private consumption. Addressing the over-indebted companies and bad-loan encumbered public sector banks will be vital.
Infographic: Economic Survey points to macroeconomic challenges
The Economic Survey 2016-17 underscores the need to re-establish private investment and exports
Business Standard |
http://mybs.in/2USlJGI
