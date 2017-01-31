KYC threshold expected to be cut for jewellery buying in Budget

Jewellers, however, say no black money in system post demonetisation; move will only dampen demand

Jewellers, however, say no black money in system post demonetisation; move will only dampen demand

In a major blow to the already struggling sector in India, the government might cut the threshold limit for the requirement of the permanent account number (PAN) or Unique Identity Code (Adhaar Number) in urban, and Kisan Credit Card number in rural areas for or purchases between Rs 50,000-100,000, post Union Budget 2017. The Budget, which will be announced on Wednesday, is likely to further tighten the noose around after the of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, announced on November 8, 2016.



"The government has already proved that it would go all out against black money. Since trade has been on the government's watch list, we may see a cut in the minimum threshold in know your customer (KYC) requirement to Rs 50,000-100,000," said an industry veteran on condition of anonymity.



Rajesh Khosla, Managing Director, MMTC Pamp, the only (London Markets Association)-accredited refinery in India, said in an interview on Tuesday that the government might come down hard on and the threshold might be reduced to Rs 100,000 or even Rs 50,000 in Union Budget 2017.



Till three years ago, the minimum threshold on requirement in trade stood at Rs 500,000 which was brought down to Rs 200,000 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Government (NDA) government in an attempt to curb from the system.



Further reduction, however, would hit the trade badly, said Kumar Jain, Director, Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, a dealer and retailer in Zaveri Bazaar.



Post excise duty in the last year's budget, trade was hampered badly with gold import in India slumping to 580 tonnes (an estimate by GFMS), the lowest in 13 years, from around 850 tonnes in 2015.



Many jewellers, however, do not anticipate such move by the government. They feel government's of high value bills in November is enough to act on black money. "Now, time has come to incentivise the trade," said a senior industry official.



"The whole purpose of was to neutralise from the system which, according to the government's claim, was achieved. Presumably, there is no in the system. Still, if the government feels that continues to exist, then the whole purpose of gets defeated. We have urged the government to raise the minimum threshold back to Rs 500,000," said Ashok Minawala, Director, All India Gems and Trade Federation (GJF), a premier trade body representing over 800,000 jewellers across the country.

Dilip Kumar Jha