Sebi wishlist for Budget 2017: Here are the key points

Ahead of Union Budget 2017, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sent its list of recommendations to the Finance Ministry. Sebi
has asked the government to encourage stock trading and investments in mutual funds by easing tax rules.
After its introduction in 2004, STT
was fully deductible against the income tax payable. But, after four years, an amendment was made to allow STT
as a deductible business expenditure and the rebate under section 88E was also withdrawn.
Now, Sebi
has recommended lowering the STT
for tax trading.
Increase limit for tax-saving equity mutual fund
For relief under Section 88E, Sebi
has recommended an increase in the investment limit for tax-saving equity mutual fund
schemes from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
“Sebi
has written to the government that rebates under Section 88E for STT
paid should be restored,“ ET
quoted a senior regulatory official as saying.
LTCG on debt mutual funds
The regulator has suggested reducing the holding period of debt mutual funds from 36 months to 12 months for consideration of long-term capital gains (LTCG).
According to Sebi, if debt funds are held for more than 12 months, there should be no long-term capital gains tax against the current requirement of holding them for 36 months.
Speaking at an event last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “To some extent, the low contribution of taxes may also be because of the structure of our tax laws. Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income." The statement had created ripples in the financial market. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later clarified that zero tax on LTCG
was not on the way out in the 2017 budget. However, speculations are still rife that there might be LTCG
tax on equities.
Harmonise rules for debt mutual fund, debt securities
The regulator has recommended the government to harmonise tax rules for investments in debt mutual funds and debt securities.
Sebi
has recommended the government to re-incentivise equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS).
The regulator has suggested the ministry to increase ELSS
investment limit to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C. Moreover, SEBI
has recommended changes in tax laws for alternative investment funds like safe harbour rules.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU