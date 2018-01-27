Beyond Business News
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet Balkrishna Doshi, the Pritzker Prize winner and humane architect
Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, recounts how he met Doshi and how the path-breaking architect ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Ritz-Carlton aims to remove herd-like mentality from ocean experience
When Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International's flagship luxury brand, unveiled its cruise concept last year, it was clear that the ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
TVS Apache RR 310 has the heart and soul of a fierce beast on the road
TVS Apache RR 310 is beyond the good looks and a premium feel, writes Joshua David Luther
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Dwelling on act of questioning at a philosophy boot camp in Uttarakhand
Unsurprisingly, Jahanbegloo's most evocative session was on forgiveness and revenge, and the most hotly contested one on God and ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
France's Marion Bartoli returns with a new and more conventional serve
A shoulder impingement and a torn tendon, most likely caused by her unorthodox service motion, forced Bartoli to retire just ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
How John Boyega went from 'Star Wars' stormtrooper to sci-fi producer
He is at the forefront of what he describes as a "movement" of young British actors
February 24, 2018, Saturday
The mystery of Bihar's low crime rate
The chief minister claims the state has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, but police records and people paint a ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Auroville turns 50: A township seeded in ideals, watered by utopian dreams
Aurovilians who grew up in The Experimental city all speak of how their childhood was marked by a sense of openness and ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Altered Carbon is fitting TV adaptation of Richard Morgan's gripping novel
The TV series is superbly shot and the acting is adequate
February 24, 2018, Saturday
From Bitdefender to Kaspersky, security software for Indian consumers
If you're using a PC and Android devices, this suite is a very good option; but it has limited support for Apple devices
February 23, 2018, Friday
Driving chefs to new source: Your next truffle may be coming from Greece
There's an additional reason to embrace Greek truffles
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Delhi airport on global top 5 and first among Asian on social media
IGI Airport is on the global top 5 and the first among Asian airports on social media, marking a shift in the way public spaces ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Light in a world of darkness: Devi & Deepali's stories are both remarkable
URJA's main aim is to offer a life with dignity to battered, bruised and beaten women when all other avenues are closed
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Amazon Kindle Oasis review: 7-inch screen is crisp and easy on the eyes
The Oasis now has a screen with adaptable brightness
February 11, 2018, Sunday
'Bapu ki Kutiya' lends a caring hand to the senior citizens of Raipur
A new initiative launched by the Raipur Smart City Limited hopes to bring a ray of hope in the lives of the elderly living in the ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
CJAR is fighting for transparency in courts and accountability of judiciary
Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Judicial Reforms is advocating for formation of independent commission with ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
India Art Fair 2018: Who's showing what this time, all you need to know
India's largest art event, the India Art Fair 2018, is around the corner. Kishore Singh examines its short but interesting past ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Fujifilm X-E3: A camera that can serve both amateurs and professionals
Manual mode is pretty accurate and offers a lot of control, provided, of course, you're comfortable with manual controls
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Choose your walks from 'Heritage Walk Festival': All you need to know
The growing interest in guided heritage walks has led to the rise of the 'walk festival'. Good reason to celebrate
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Umngot river in Dawki: Meghalaya's hidden jewel on India-Bangladesh border
As you enter the hilly region, lush green betel plantations on both sides welcome you and a text message appears on the phone: ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Raise a glass! Next you check into hotel, your room might have wine on tap
About size of a large espresso machine, the latest in-room luxury preserves two opened bottles of wine for weeks at the perfect ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
The latest version of Audi Q5 is more stylish and powerful than before
The latest version of the Audi Q5 showcases the best of German engineering, says Joshua David Luther
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Jahan-e-Khusrau returns with Sufi poetry performed by some powerful voices
The lineup of the three-day festival includes performances by Shubha Mudgal, Hans Raj Hans, Kailash Kher, Malini Awasthi
March 03, 2018, Saturday
From JBL Flip 4 to Jabra Speak 710, five new devices you would love to have
Abhik Sen suggests five new devices for you to consider
March 02, 2018, Friday
Fancy water bottles aren't worth the money, but they may change your life
Polly Mosendz tests several of the top offerings from the multibillion-dollar reusable water bottle market and finds an ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
A guide to Oscar Best Pic nominees and why Call Me By Your Name stands out
This year, a surprisingly wide variety of styles and genres are represented in the nominees
February 24, 2018, Saturday
We've excess power but no access to it: Environment lawyer Ritwick Dutta
Environment lawyer Ritwick Dutta's first case was against Vedanta, where he represented the Dongria Kondh tribals seeking a ban ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Manoj Joshi on playing Chanakya: Why the strategist is relevant even today
The veteran actor has been playing Chanakya on stage for nearly three decades
February 24, 2018, Saturday
How eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia often go unrecognised
On the rise in India, eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia often go unrecognised and undiagnosed
February 23, 2018, Friday
Whenever a Russian athlete wins gold you will hear a golden oldie
A faithful few might recognise it as the official anthem, or hymn, of the Olympics
February 22, 2018, Thursday
HTC U11 Plus review: Pricier, but full of surprises for multimedia fanatics
The U11 Plus can be a perfect choice if you are looking for a premium smartphone with brilliant camera, incredible audio output, ...
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Indian millennials are emerging as chief wage earners; what they want
The 18-35 age group is more aggressive with its purchase decisions, more brand conscious and accounts for 71% of the household ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Saving trees: Art of sprouting eco-friendly pencils from recycled materials
Two young entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu are giving pencils a makeover. From seeds to recycled paper, they have used it all to ...
February 16, 2018, Friday
Call Me By Your Name is radical because it imagines utopian same-sex love
Would it not be ideal if two people - of whatever gender or sexual desire - could continue with their amorous interests without ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Smartron t.phone P review: The smartphone's mighty battery lets you do more
Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone is packed with competitive features and a massive 5,000 mAh battery
February 03, 2018, Saturday
From fashion to hostels, India's pet industry is pulling out all the stops
Indians spent Rs 19.8 billion on pet care last year, according to Euromonitor International
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Leica Q: A compact camera that takes great pictures in all light conditions
Photos can be cropped in 35mm or 50mm format, which doesn't take away much from the shots
February 02, 2018, Friday
On second thought: All you need to know about Woody Allen sex abuse case
The charge that Allen molested Dylan Farrow surfaced in 1992, in the wake of his breakup with Mia Farrow
January 27, 2018, Saturday
When your husband is a transwoman, or biological man who feels like a woman
What does a man who feels like a woman face if he is forced into marriage? And how does the woman he marries cope?