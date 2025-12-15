Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Single higher education regulator Bill sent to JPC after Oppn objections

Single higher education regulator Bill sent to JPC after Oppn objections

The introduction of the bill faced sharp resistance from the opposition

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the bill seeks to establish a commission, namely the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan, aimed at centralising regulation in the sector and restructuring the existing system by consolidating multiple regulatory councils under a single commission. (Photo: PTI)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which aims to create a single regulator for higher education in India, was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny after several opposition members raised concerns over centralisation of authority.
 
Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the bill seeks to establish a commission, namely the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan, aimed at centralising regulation in the sector and restructuring the existing system by consolidating multiple regulatory councils under a single commission.
 
As a result, experts believe that the bill will replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), bringing all non-medical and non-law higher education under one powerful umbrella.
 
 
The introduction of the bill faced sharp resistance from the opposition.
 
Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the move, arguing that the proposed legislation gives the Centre excessive authority in shaping education policy, thereby eroding the powers of state governments and higher education institutions.

“It also interferes in administrative matters of institutions, robbing them of their independence in day-to-day affairs and appointments,” Tewari said, followed by several other opposition MPs.
 
While several institutes have welcomed the move to address the fragmentation of regulatory authorities, many believe that its impact will depend on whether the new system respects institutional diversity and academic autonomy.
 
Uma Bhardwaj, vice chancellor at the Noida International University, told Business Standard that the bill could change how universities operate by replacing the current model, which is based on a system of affiliation and procedural compliance, with a more performance-based paradigm.
 
“If implemented with clarity and institutional trust, the proposed commission can strengthen quality benchmarks, improve the accreditation ecosystem, and create greater transparency for students and institutions alike,” PG Babu, vice chancellor at Bengaluru’s Vidyashilp University, added.
 
On the other hand, a professor with the Noida-based university told Business Standard that, with India’s heterogeneous higher education landscape, a stable regulatory philosophy that enables innovation rather than prescribing uniformity will be essential for the bill to achieve its objectives.
 
“A regulator’s purpose is not to micromanage institutional behaviour, but to create conditions under which quality naturally evolves. The success of the commission will depend on whether it can embed this principle at the core of its design,” Babu added.
 
The proposed legislation lays out an ambitious plan to create a unified framework for regulation, accreditation and standard-setting in higher education.
 
It also emphasises outcome-based education and the integration of Bharatiya knowledge systems, aligning with the government's broader vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
 
Under the proposed structure, the commission will function through three distinct wings: a Regulatory Council, an Accreditation Council and a Standards Council.
 
The 12-member Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan will include the presidents of these three councils, the Union higher education secretary, two eminent and distinguished academicians not below the rank of professor from state higher educational institutions, five eminent experts and a member secretary.
 
According to the regulation, the commission shall also have its own fund and all sums which may, from time to time, be granted to it by the Central Government.
 
The move comes after the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, had called the regulatory system “in need of a complete overhaul”, stressing the need for distinct, empowered bodies handling distinct roles.
 
Efforts to create a single regulator had begun with the draft Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill released in 2018, but momentum picked up again after Dharmendra Pradhan took charge as Education Minister in 2021.
 
However, it was withdrawn after facing criticism for centralising power and removing the UGC funding role.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

