Home / India News / President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to 1971 war soldiers on 'Vijay Diwas'

President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to 1971 war soldiers on 'Vijay Diwas'

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to honour the soldiers who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which culminated in the surrender of Pakistan's Army

In Operation Sindoor, the army demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serves as an inspiration for the entire nation, President wrote | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid homage to soldiers who helped the country secure victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

In a post on X, she said that the Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges.

"In Operation Sindoor, the army demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serves as an inspiration for the entire nation," Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

Vijay Diwas marks the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces. The historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country," the President said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the valour of the armed forces on Vijay Diwas the day the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the 1971 War.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history," Modi said.

"This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he said.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to honour the soldiers who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which culminated in the surrender of Pakistan's Army.

Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, led by General A A Khan Niazi, laid down their arms in what was one of the largest surrenders seen since World War II.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vijay Diwas Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu India-Bangladesh ties Pakistan-India

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

