Modi on 4-day visit to US
September 30, 2015, Wednesday
PM's visit strengthened Indo-US bonds: American lawmakers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's just concluded US visit has strengthened the bonds between the two largest democracies of the ...
September 30, 2015, Wednesday
Shun negatives, adopt positive agenda on climate change: Modi
Underlines need for concrete outcomes at the upcoming global conference on climate change in Paris this November
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
India, US have elevated their relationship: Obama
Calling India and the US "natural partners", US President Barack Obama said the two countries have elevated their relationship ...
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Sharif, Modi wave at each other at UN peacekeeping summit
The two leaders had last met in Ufa, Russia, in July on the sidelines of the BRICS and SCO summits
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Modi, Obama hold 'significant meeting'
US supports India's bid for permanent seat at UN Security Council
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Kashmir is Indo-Pak matter: Obama agrees
India hopes that things would move forward in the 70th anniversary of the UN
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Modi, Obama agree to refine strategic partnership
Decide to step up cooperation in areas like security, counter-terrorism, defence, economy and climate change
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
India, US sign $3-bn contract for Apache, Chinook helicopters
This contract will further consolidate the US position as India's second-biggest arms supplier, behind only Russia
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Google to help Indian Railways set up Wi-Fi at 400 stations
Beginning with 100 stations in the initial phase of the project by end-2016
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
PM holds talks with Cameron, Hollande on terror, UNSC reforms
The leaders talks on continued co-operation on intelligence and cyber security
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Apolitical crowd at Modi's political event
Modi came, enthralled the audience like a rock star but key questions still remain on how his policies will contain brain drain ...
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
Can't waste time in defining terrorism: Modi at SAP Center
Modi is the first Indian leader to visit the West Coast in about 30 years
September 29, 2015, Tuesday
The big deal behind the deals
Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm, Facebook, Tesla and Cisco have promised to back Modi's Digital India in meaningful ways
September 28, 2015, Monday
PM's foreign visits
They are planned well, but time now for action at home
September 28, 2015, Monday
PM, Obama hold talks
Obama warmly received Modi by hugging him before their meeting, the third between them since May last year
September 28, 2015, Monday
PM Modi meets David Cameron
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit UK in November this year
September 28, 2015, Monday
10 things from Narendra Modi's speech at San Jose
10 things from Modi's speech at San Jose: Modi used the opportunity to not just do an impromptu strap poll on his 16-month ...
September 28, 2015, Monday
Modi arrives in New York on final leg of US visit
He will attend a summit, organised by Obama, on countries that contribute to UN Peacekeeping forces
September 28, 2015, Monday
An emotional PM: Narendra Modi's break-down moments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known to be a rock-solid, tough-talking, astute politician, is surely not without a softer side. ...
September 28, 2015, Monday
Google to tie up with Railtel for railway station wi-fi access
The project, which will be the world's largest such, will provide wi-fi access in 400 railway stations in India