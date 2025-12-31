Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maharashtra allows eateries, bars to stay open till 5 am on New Year's Eve

Maharashtra allows eateries, bars to stay open till 5 am on New Year's Eve

The home department issued a "permanent" order on Tuesday night, permitting extended hours to the entertainment and hospitality venues

Maharashtra

As per the order, the time extension applies to establishments operating from building premises and enclosed places | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

In view of New Year's Eve celebrations across Maharashtra, the state government has permitted establishments like eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars and pubs to operate till 5 am on January 1, officials said on Wednesday.

The home department issued a "permanent" order on Tuesday night, permitting extended hours to the entertainment and hospitality venues, an official said.

This order will now remain in force for Christmas Eve (December 24 night), Christmas (December 25 night) and New Year's Eve (December 31 night) in the future, as hotel and restaurant associations make these requests every year. Many a time, approval gets delayed due to administrative paperwork, he said.

 

While the establishments will be allowed to stay open till 5 am on the specified nights, they will also have to follow specific terms and conditions, the official said.

According to the conditions, establishment owners will arrange private security guards inside and outside their premises to avoid law and order issues. In case of any such problem, the owner or licence holder will be held responsible, he said.

The order also makes it clear that the time relaxation applies only for the use of the premises. Existing rules about the use of sound and music systems will continue to apply, including all directives issued by the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

As per the order, the time extension applies to establishments operating from building premises and enclosed places. It is not applicable to open venues, said the official.

The home department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has also instructed the police department to keep adequate vigil to maintain law and order during the New Year's Eve celebrations, the order stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Year Maharashtra New Year Eve

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

