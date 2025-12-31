Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 88 injured in loco train collision in hydropower project tunnel in Chamoli

88 injured in loco train collision in hydropower project tunnel in Chamoli

A loco train carrying workers for tunnel excavation during the night shift was about two kilometres inside the tunnel when another loco train coming from the opposite direction lost control

Accident, road accident

The Railways said the trains involved in the collision had no connection with it. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar/Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighty-eight people were injured in a loco train collision inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydropower project in Chamoli district, an official said.

One of the trains had workers and officials on board, while the other carried material.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered proper treatment for the injured.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that the accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday at the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) site inside the tunnel being built by THDC (India).

A loco train carrying workers for tunnel excavation during the night shift was about two kilometres inside the tunnel when another loco train coming from the opposite direction lost control and collided with it.

 

Also Read

doctors in India

Medical services hit across Himachal as doctors go on indefinite strike

hydro-power project

Govt's green panel clears Dulhasti hydel power project on Chenab river

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal in 2025: Disasters, rush to rebuild, debt keep state on edge

Neet exam

Children of private employees studying outside Himachal can lose quota: HC

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal earned ₹26,683 cr revenue, ₹3,800 cr more than BJP era: CM Sukhu

DM Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar met the injured at the Gopeshwar District Hospital.

Kumar said 109 people were on board the loco train at the time of the accident, most of them labourers. None of the injured was serious, he said.

He said 70 labourers were brought to the district hospital in Gopeshwar, of whom 66 were given discharge after first aid, while four are still under treatment.

Eighteen labourers were given first aid at the Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti and were sent home.

Meanwhile, the Railways said the trains involved in the collision had no connection with it.

"It is clarified that this unfortunate incident occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, involving a trolley used in the local transportation system during the construction of a hydroelectric project tunnel. The train referred to in the news reports is not an Indian Railways train, but a transportation system being used locally by the project team," the government entity said in a statement.

According to officials, rail-like vehicles are used to transport workers, employees, and materials for construction work inside the tunnel.

The project, being built between Helang and Pipalkoti on the Alaknanda River, will generate 444 megawatts of electricity through four turbines. The project is targeted for completion by next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Security forces step up vigil to counter terror threat in J-K's Chenab

Gyanvapi mosque, Vishwanath temple, ASI survey

UP in 2025: Waqf reforms, madrasa overhaul, mosque disputes shape politics

Maharashtra

Maharashtra allows eateries, bars to stay open till 5 am on New Year's Eve

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Too drunk to drive? Telangana gig workers offer free New Year rides

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

West Bengal in 2025: SIR, identity politics, cross-border unrest shape year

Topics : Himachal Pradesh train collision hydropower projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayNew Year ResolutionsDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon