Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kushavati, with four talukas, to become Goa's third district: CM Sawant

Kushavati, with four talukas, to become Goa's third district: CM Sawant

At present, the coastal state comprises two districts - North Goa and South Goa

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the proposed third district in the state will be called 'Kushavati', named after a river that flows through the region.

It will be an aspirational district in the country, he said.

At present, the coastal state comprises two districts - North Goa and South Goa. Talking to reporters, Sawant said the new district will comprise four talukas - Dharbandora, Quepem, Sanguem and Canacona - that are currently part of South Goa.  "All the administrative works of the new district will be run from South Goa district till the infrastructure required for the new district is made available," the CM said.  The new district will be named as Kushavati, a river that flows in these parts of Goa, he said. Till the time a full time collector is appointed in the nwe district, the responsibility will be handled by the collector of South Goa district, according to him. Quepem town will be the headquarters of the new district, which will be connected through proper bus service from the areas like Canacona and Dharbandora so that the people don't face inconvenience, Sawant said.  "Aspirational districts in the country get additional funds of Rs 15 crore from the Centre. So, special funds will also be requested from the central government to create infrastructure for the new district which has a 27 per cent tribal population," he said. Speaking on Tuesday, the CM had said a notification about the formation of the new district will be issued soon.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Bengal polls: Shah outlines BJP's roadmap, projects Dilip Ghosh as key face

Cabinet clears ₹19,142-cr Nashik-Akkalkot highway corridor in Maharashtra

Cabinet clears ₹19,142-cr Nashik-Akkalkot highway corridor in Maharashtra

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches property worth ₹150 crore near Buckingham Palace in London

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Rajasthan police arrest 2 with 150 kg ammonium nitrate on New Year's Eve

National highway

Cabinet clears 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway; NH-326 upgrade in Odisha

Topics : India News Goa Pramod Sawant National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon