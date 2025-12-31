Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cabinet clears 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway; NH-326 upgrade in Odisha

Cabinet clears 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway; NH-326 upgrade in Odisha

The Cabinet has cleared two major road projects, including a six-lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot highway in Maharashtra and the widening of NH-326 in Odisha, with an estimated cost of ₹1,526.21 crore

National highway

The Nashik-Akkalkot corridor will link with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhawan port interchange.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway between Nashik and Akkalkot via Solapur in Maharashtra.
 
The project will be developed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT-Toll) basis and will cover a total length of 374 km. The estimated capital cost is ₹19,142 crore.
 

Key cities and strategic connectivity

 
The corridor will connect major regional centres such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Solapur, with further linkage to Kurnool.
 
The Nashik-Akkalkot corridor will link with several important highways and expressways:
• Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhawan port interchange

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Rajasthan police arrest 2 with 150 kg ammonium nitrate on New Year's Eve

Telangana challan, telangana police, traffic challan

Fake traffic fine SMS surge: Here's how to safeguard yourself

Australia education

Studying in Australia 2026: Costs, work rules and student life for Indians

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Big relief for Vodafone Idea as Cabinet freezes AGR dues at ₹87,695 cr

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang

Zuckerberg's $14 bn AI hire Alexandr Wang makes Forbes 40 Under 40 list

• Agra-Mumbai corridor at Nashik (NH-60 at Adegaon)
 
• Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri, near Nashik
 
The six-lane access-controlled corridor aims to improve travel efficiency. Once completed, it is expected to cut travel time by around 17 hours and reduce travel distance by 201 km.
 
The road is designed for an average speed of 60 kmph, with a design speed of 100 kmph. Overall travel time is expected to fall by about 45 per cent, from nearly 31 hours to around 17 hours.
 
The corridor will support safer, uninterrupted traffic, reduce congestion and lower vehicle operating costs. It is expected to strengthen basic infrastructure and support economic growth in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv and Solapur districts.
 
The project is expected to generate 25 million man-days of direct employment and around 31.3 million man-days of indirect employment   
 

Cabinet approves NH-326 widening project in Odisha

 
The Union Cabinet also approved the widening and strengthening of National Highway-326 in Odisha. The project involves upgrading the existing two-lane road to a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.
 
The stretch runs from km 68.600 to km 311.700 and will be executed under the NH(O) programme using the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode.
 
The total capital cost of the NH-326 project is ₹1,526.21 crore, which includes the civil construction cost of  ₹966.79 crore
 

Benefits for Southern Odisha

 
The upgraded highway will make travel faster, safer and more reliable. It will support the overall development of southern Odisha, especially the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput. Better road connectivity will help local residents, industries, educational institutions and tourist centres by improving access to markets, healthcare and jobs.
 
The upgraded corridor will improve connectivity with major highways such as NH-26, NH-59 and NH-16, and link to the Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor.   
 

Implementation and timeline

 
The project will be completed in EPC mode using modern construction and quality-control methods. Monitoring will be done through tools like drone surveys, Network Survey Vehicles and the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS).
 
Construction is targeted to finish within 24 months, followed by a five-year defect liability and maintenance period.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Governors' powers to stray dogs: Supreme Court's defining calls of 2025

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM Modi to inaugurate exposition of sacred Piprahwa Relics on Jan 3

electric vehicle

Vehicle tax exemption for EVs to continue till Dec 2027 in TN: Minister

Accident, road accident

88 injured in loco train collision in hydropower project tunnel in Chamoli

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Security forces step up vigil to counter terror threat in J-K's Chenab

Topics : Union Cabinet Highway project Odisha Nashik Maharashtra BS Web Reports National Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon