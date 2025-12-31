Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Vande Bharat sleeper clears final high-speed trial at 180 kmph: Railways

Vande Bharat sleeper clears final high-speed trial at 180 kmph: Railways

In mid-November, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this train would be launched in December 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards self-reliant rail technology with the successful completion of the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed Vande Bharat sleeper train, ministry officials said on Wednesday.

"The trial, conducted under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), took place on the Kota-Nagda section, where the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph," it added, without specifying a new date for its launch. The Vande Bharat sleeper train has missed several launch deadlines in the past.

In mid-November, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this train would be launched in December 2025.

 

Vaishnaw shared a video of the safety trial on his social media handle X on December 30, showcasing a water-glass stability demonstration, in which glasses filled with water remained steady without spillage even at high speed.

"Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, ran at 180 kmph between Kota-Nagda section. Our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train," Vaishnaw said in the post.

Speaking about the safety trial, officials said that comprehensive technical evaluations were carried out, including assessment of ride stability, oscillation, vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking system, safety systems and other critical parameters.

"The train's performance at high speed was found to be fully satisfactory, and the trial was declared successful by the CRS," the ministry officials claimed in a press note.

According to officials, the 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train used in the trial is designed to cater to long-distance passenger travel, equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

"These include comfortable sleeper berths, advanced suspension systems, automatic doors, modern toilets, fire detection and safety monitoring systems, CCTV-based surveillance, digital passenger information systems, and energy-efficient technologies. These features aim at providing passengers with a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience," they added.

"The successful completion of the CRS high-speed trial marks a major technical achievement and paves the way for the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services," the ministry said.

This development underscores Indian Railways' commitment to innovation, safety, and the advancement of indigenous rail manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

