Economy & Policy News
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
Aiming to stop the massive spread of counterfeit products being sold online, the government may soon ask e-commerce firms to ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Defence PSUs need to be revitalised, made more dynamic: Nirmala Sitharaman
Underlining the government's priorities for indigenous production, Sitharaman said its thrust has been on IDDM (Indian Designed, ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
The central government blamed ex-Union finance minister P Chidambaram for deciding to relaxing the 80:20 gold import scheme three ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt tables bill to streamline chit fund sector, hike foremen's commission
According to the Bill, concerns have been expressed by various stakeholders regarding challenges being faced by the chit business
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Job creation more than doubles to 136,000 in July-Sept 2017: Labour Bureau
Job creation in the organised sector rose two-fold to 136,000 in July-September 2017 compared to the previous quarter, largely ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Feb retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 4.44%, IIP grows 7.5% in Jan
December IIP was 7.1% and Jan CPI was 5.07%
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Tea exports to Pakistan increased by 32% in 2017-18 during Apr to Jan
Iran importers lifted 24.62 mkgs during the period in current financial year, as compared to 21.06 mkgs in the previous financial ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Yogi govt flags low Credit Deposit Ratio, urges banks to hike MSME lending
The domestic savings of a state with lower CDR flies to other more prosperous and industrialised state/economy
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Assam Budget 2018: Himanta Biswa to present first e-Budget tomorrow
The legislators will be able to access the tablets during discussions and cut motion on the Budget inside the House
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Government tables bill to impound, sell assets of fugitive fraudsters
The law will apply to defaulters who have an outstanding of Rs 1 billion or more and have escaped from the country
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Raise coal supply to 500 rakes per day to power plants: Goyal to Railways
Coal supplies have not improved since last monsoon when some of the power plants had faced acute coal shortage
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Experts laud equal footing to homebuyers and unsecured lenders under IBC
Close to 31,000 homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech and 41,000 of Amrapali's Silicon City project have appealed to the Supreme Court
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
E-filing flaws, e-wallet delay continue to hold up exporters' GST refunds
PMO to meet with Commerce, Finance ministry officials on Monday to brainstorm issue as refund claims pile up
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Larger role for private players in procurement at MSP could be challenging
The concept has been in the works for sometime now, with limited success
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Real estate developers in a bind over charging GST for affordable homes
In the 2017 budget, the government accorded infrastructure status for affordable projects to help such projects raise loans at ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
3 in 4 Indian women don't work. Can Skill India, job guarantee change this?
Female labour force participation rate in India has fallen from 36% in 2005-06 to 24% in 2015-16, as per Economic Survey 2017-18
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Crop crisis: Over 30,000 farmers to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly
This year, in addition to a serious rain deficit in Vidarbha, the cotton crop was subject to an unprecedented attack of the pink ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Quick savings recovery after demonetisation jolt: Reserve Bank of India
According to the report, financial assets of the Indian households are predominantly in the form of bank deposits, followed by ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
UP green energy sector gets investment proposals worth Rs 728 billion
The green energy sector accounted for over 15% of the composite Rs 4.68 trillion worth of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
US hikes anti-dumping duty three-fold on Indian shrimps, exporters in tizzy
The move come at a time when senators are blaming Indian exporters for shipping heavily subsidized shrimps