India may cut industrial gas allocation as Qatar LNG halt strains supply

“India currently consumes 195 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of natural gas. Of this, 60 mmscmd is not available due to the QatarEnergy production halt. If this continues, we may re-prioritise sectors within the country; industrial usage may be impacted,” said a top government official.

State-owned QatarEnergy has halted production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid attacks on its facilities as tensions rise in West Asia after Iran retaliated following a US and Israeli military strike. Qatar is India’s largest LNG supplier. Industrial players have been informed in advance and asked to look for alternate fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuel oil in case of a cut, said a senior executive from a gas company.

Following the production halt, India’s largest LNG importer, Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), on March 3 issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy and its offtakers, including GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

GAIL said today it is assessing potential supply curtailments that may need to be imposed on its downstream customers, as allocation of LNG quantities under PLL’s contract with QatarEnergy has been reduced to zero from PLL since March 4. GAIL’s LNG supplies from other sources and suppliers are currently unaffected, it said in an exchange filing.

As the war between the US–Israel and Iran entered its sixth day on March 5, critical energy infrastructure has come under attack in the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea passage that supports 30 per cent of global crude oil trade and significant volumes of LNG and LPG.

US insurance for Hormuz passage

India is in talks with US authorities for insurance cover for safe passage of cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz, said the government official.

US President Donald Trump said the US government would provide “discounted risk insurance” for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian attacks on vessels passing through the key shipping route.

“We are in touch with the US authorities’ Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for insurance of ships. At the same time, we are also talking to major companies and traders including Vitol, Trafigura, ADNOC and TotalEnergies for additional energy supplies,” said the official.

India is in a “comfortable position” for securing energy supply for consumers, mainly on account of its diversification strategy. The country currently procures crude oil from 40 sources, the official added.