RBI intervention helps rupee rebound 0.6% after record low, best in a month

RBI intervention helps rupee rebound 0.6% after record low, best in a month

After breaching 92 per dollar, the rupee rebounded sharply on RBI's heavy dollar sales, becoming the best-performing Asian currency even as geopolitical risks kept markets cautious

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
Listen to This Article

After hitting an all-time low on Wednesday and breaching 92 per dollar, the rupee staged a comeback today by gaining 0.6 per cent against the dollar to become the best-performing Asian currency, on the back of dollar sales by the central bank.
 
Dealers estimated the Reserve Bank of India sold around $5 billion to $6 billion on Thursday.
 
The domestic unit had fallen to a fresh low of 92.30 during the day against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
 
Today the rupee settled at 91.61 per dollar, against the previous close of 92.15 per dollar. The rupee was also one of only two currencies that appreciated against the greenback on Thursday.
 
 
“The currency traded within an intraday range of 91.40–91.6425 per dollar following the intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, which reportedly sold dollars through state-run banks to stabilise the currency,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder & CEO of IFA Global.

“The earlier pressure was largely driven by a surge in crude oil prices and a broader global risk-off sentiment, which strengthened the US dollar and weighed on oil-import-dependent currencies like the rupee. Market participants remained defensive, with importer demand for dollars persisting through the session,” he added.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 6.70 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year so far, whereas it has witnessed a 1.89 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.
 
“Today RBI did not allow 91.65 to be cleared on the downside for the rupee,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, executive director and head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
 
“There were sufficient dollar buyers who kept the rupee on the upside near 91.63 levels but RBI was firm in its stand and did not allow any upmove,” he said.
 
The central bank also intervened in the government bond market via bond buys for the second consecutive trading session, said dealers.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.64 per cent against the previous close of 6.67 per cent.
 
“The RBI continued its bond buy and mutual funds were on the selling side,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Yesterday (Wednesday) they bought around ₹20,000 crore worth of bonds; today (Thursday), it could be more than that,” he added.
 
The central bank had bought ₹2,815 crore worth of government bonds in the secondary market on February 18, latest data showed. In the week ended January 23, the RBI had bought ₹12,655 crore worth of bonds in the secondary market.
 
Foreign exchange market participants said that market sentiment improved marginally later in the session after reports suggested that Iran had signalled a conditional willingness to abandon its nuclear programme if the United States presented an acceptable alternative proposal. In the near term, the rupee is likely to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil prices and developments on the geopolitical front.
 

