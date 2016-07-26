-
January 26, 2018, Friday
Up to 70% Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets
The discount was meant to last until Saturday but stocks ran out very quickly at many supermarkets
December 08, 2017, Friday
Former priest kills three in samurai sword attack at Tokyo shrine
Police refrained from commenting on the motive but said it was not a random assault
December 01, 2017, Friday
4 charged in $3.5 mn tax fraud may have operated from India: US prosecutor
According to the prosecutor, their fraud is known as an 'IRS impersonation scheme'
November 26, 2017, Sunday
Pak nukes surest route to escalate war to nuclear level, says US think-tank
Pakistan does not appear to have operationalised its tactical nuclear-warfare plans: Report
November 24, 2017, Friday
What turns Black Friday shoppers into raging hordes?
Social scientists and psychologists are trying to find out
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Big budgets take a hit in Bollywood
With stars failing to get their sizzle on for the big screen, its time to walk the talk on content, say studios and trade ...
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
China to probe Pakistan's preaching allegation against two slain nationals
Pakistan had said the two Chinese nationals killed by ISIS were involved in preaching in country
May 13, 2017, Saturday
China, India signal auto policy shifts: IEA to review oil demand outlook
China and India indicated they are likely to take radical turns away from gasoline
April 05, 2017, Wednesday
EU Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit 'red lines'
France, which will have a final veto on any Brexit deal in two years' time
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Donald Trump to donate his salary of $400,000 by year's end, says official
Trump said he would take $1 because the law requires that he receive a salary
January 27, 2017, Friday
Keep your mouth shut and listen, says top Trump advisor to media
Stephen K Bannon called the media the opposition party
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
The why and how of successful corporate giving
Corporate philanthropy can better place a firm competitively, in terms of attracting customers, employees and strategic partners
November 05, 2016, Saturday
US strike killed top al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan: Pentagon
Al-Qatani had longstanding ties with Osama bin Laden before his death in the 2011 US raid
October 14, 2016, Friday
Brics an opportunity to attract investment: Brazil
Michel Temer will then be in Japan on October 17 and 18, the first visit by a Brazilian president to that country in 11 years
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Germany bomb plot suspect found dead in cell: Authorities
Jaber Albakr, 22, was discovered hanged in his jail cell in the eastern city of Leipzig
September 26, 2016, Monday
NYT endorses Hillary Clinton
The newspaper described Clinton as "one of the most tenacious politicians of her generation"
September 10, 2016, Saturday
Iran begins construction on 2nd nuclear power plant
The project will cost more than $8.5 billion and produce 1,057 megawatts of electricity
August 29, 2016, Monday
Southwest jet loses engine at 30,000 ft
Startled passengers on board Flight 3472 heard a frightening blast from the aircraft's left at an altitude of 30,700 feet
July 28, 2016, Thursday
US military bases at risk from sea level rise: Study
Global sea level has risen about 8 inches since 1880, US East and Gulf Coasts are seeing the fastest rates of sea level rise
July 26, 2016, Tuesday
Syria regime pounds Aleppo as UN backs call for truce
Push for aid to reach desperate civilians trapped by a regime siege in Syria's former second city came on the eve of a meeting ...
