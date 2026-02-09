Mauritius PM calls Modi ahead of India visit, pledges to deepen ties
Modi told Ramgoolam that he looked forward to welcoming him to India next week for the AI Impact Summit
Listen to This Article
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the two nations.
Modi told Ramgoolam that he looked forward to welcoming him to India next week for the AI Impact Summit.
"Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year," Modi said in a post on X.
Modi said he and Ramgoolam reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties that unite the two nations.
"India and Mauritius will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:12 PM IST