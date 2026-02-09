Mauritius PM calls Modi ahead of India visit, pledges to deepen ties

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Modi told Ramgoolam that he looked forward to welcoming him to India next week for the AI Impact Summit.

"Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said he and Ramgoolam reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties that unite the two nations.

"India and Mauritius will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," Modi said.