Trump congratulates Japan PM Takaichi for 'landslide victory' in elections

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her coalition on what he described as a "landslide victory" in Japan's general election, calling the outcome historic and praising her leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote." He described Takaichi as "a highly respected and very popular Leader" and said her decision to call an election had "paid off big time."

Trump noted that Takaichi's party now commands a two-thirds supermajority in the legislature, terming it "a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY -- the first time since World War II." He added, "It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."

Commending Japanese voters, Trump said the "wonderful people of Japan" had voted with enthusiasm and would "always have my strong support." The Trump administration congratulated also Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her "big victory" in the general election, as Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on a Fox News that Trump has a "great relationship" with Takaichi and "when Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia."

Bessent welcomed her ruling coalition winning a two-thirds majority in Japan's more powerful House of Representatives, calling it a "big victory."

Describing the victory as an "impressive win," US Ambassador to Japan George Glass in a post on X that the administration looks forward to building on Trump's "reinvigoration of the US-Japan partnership by continuing to deepen cooperation between our two dynamic nations."

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @takaichi_sanae on an impressive win in the House of Representatives election. I look forward to building on @POTUS @realDonaldTrump's reinvigoration of the U.S.-Japan partnership by continuing to deepen cooperation between our two dynamic nations."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as Japan held a crucial legislative election.

Trump said he was looking forward to welcoming Takaichi to the White House on March 19, recalling his recent visit to Japan, during which he and his delegation were "extremely impressed" with her leadership.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Trump pointed to close coordination between Washington and Tokyo on national security and trade. He said the United States and Japan have worked together on "a very substantial Trade Deal, one that strongly benefits both Countries."

In a direct endorsement of a foreign leader during an election, Trump declared, "As President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing."

He concluded the message with a strong vote of confidence in the Japanese leader, writing in capital letters, "SHE WILL NOT LET THE PEOPLE OF JAPAN DOWN!" and wished voters luck ahead of what he called their "very important Sunday Vote."

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, handing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a decisive mandate to advance her conservative policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Crossing the two-thirds threshold of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house allows the LDP to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in a minority. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin, according to Kyodo News.

The landslide result marks a sharp increase from the party's pre-election strength of 198 seats and was widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), will together command a dominant presence in the chamber, reinforcing Takaichi's position after she took office in October.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's upcoming visit to Washington, her first since taking office, will precede US President Donald Trump's planned April trip to China, as Beijing has taken an increasingly hard-line stance over her comments on a potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait, Kyodo News reported.

Trump has repeatedly praised Japan's commitment to making large-scale investments in the United States, a key element of a trade deal reached last summer following his tariff threats against Tokyo, Kyodo News said.

Since her early days in office, Trump has publicly lauded Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, describing her as a protegee of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he forged a close personal relationship during his first term.

On Sunday, the US State Department said the administration looks forward to advancing " US security and economic priorities, as well as our shared interests, in the Indo-Pacific and globally" with Japan, Kyodo News reported.

A State Department spokesperson described the US-Japan alliance as "the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity" in the region, adding that it "has never been stronger," according to Kyodo News.

Zelenskyy and Albanese add their congratulations Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the elections to Japan's House of Representatives.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy congratulated Takaichi on what he described as an important electoral win. "This is an important victory and an excellent result. Today, we all need strong leadership so that the world can return to stability and predictability - and, ultimately, to peace," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Japan's support to Ukraine, stating, "We value the fact that Japan is among those who provide principled support for the protection of our people, our lives, and Ukraine's independence."

He added that assistance from Japan has helped save "thousands upon thousands of lives" during Russia's war against Ukraine and noted Japan's participation in the Coalition of the Willing and its support in restoring Ukraine's energy sector. "We hope that together we can deliver even more results in the interests of our peoples," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended his congratulations in a post on X, saying, "Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your election win." Highlighting the close relationship between the two countries, Albanese said, "Australia and Japan's friendship has never been closer. I look forward to strengthening it and deepening ties between our countries."